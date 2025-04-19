The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from April 21 to 25, 2025

In the upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, Nikki steps in to guide Claire, while Daniel faces an important decision. Billy gives Sally a “proposal,” but it’s probably about business, not love.

Things get more intense as Kyle must make a life-changing choice, and Victor keeps secrets from Nikki while playing a risky game. Audra’s lies begin to fall apart, and Diane tries hard to win Jack over. With secrets coming out and tempers rising, everyone in Genoa City will have to choose between love, power, and loyalty.

Last week, Diane questioned Michael about working with Victor, which led to a heated conversation. Kyle told Jack that he let Claire in on Victor’s spying, which shocked Jack. Meanwhile, people were still unsure if Damian could be trusted, and Victor pushed Audra to break up Kyle and Claire.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 21 to 25, 2025

Monday, April 21: Crossroads and proposals

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Nikki tries to help guide Claire by sharing advice from her own life. Over at the office, Billy makes Sally an interesting offer that might sound like a romantic proposal, but it’s probably one of his business ideas. Meanwhile, Daniel finds himself at a turning point that could completely change his future.

Tuesday, April 22: Buttons and decisions

Phyllis has fun bothering Sally, showing that old feuds are still going strong. Kyle is stuck in a tough spot and has to make a hard decision that could affect both his work and his personal life. Elsewhere, Tessa offers help to someone in need, hoping they really deserve her kindness.

Wednesday, April 23: Lines crossed and secrets loom

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Billy takes bold action to make a point, but it might backfire. Nate and Damian wait nervously to hear news about Amy’s health, worried it could change everything. Audra’s carefully built life starts to fall apart as Holden keeps her guessing. Summer appears to be moving on, and her attention is clearly focused on someone other than Kyle

Thursday, April 24: Truths and tensions

Victor is keeping something significant from Nikki while secretly working to break up Claire and Kyle, using Audra to help make it happen. Claire opens up to Victoria and Cole, hoping they’ll be on her side. After everything they’ve been through together, they should understand. Meanwhile, Diane starts making quiet moves that could lead to a major surprise.

Friday, April 25: Questions and Confrontations

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Diane goes all out to surprise Jack, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be touched or taken aback. Chelsea starts digging into Adam’s recent behavior, feeling like he’s not being completely honest. And when Lily corners Audra for the truth, things get intense as Lily wants real answers and won’t let Audra off easy.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

