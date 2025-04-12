The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from April 14 to 18, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless promises to be full of drama and emotional moments as secrets are revealed and relationships are tested. Jack finally calls out Diane for keeping things from him, while Nick shares something personal with Victoria. Audra takes a big risk, Victor continues playing mind games, and Diane puts Michael in a tough spot.

Last week on The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman made a secret deal with Audra Charles to break up Claire and Kyle. Claire was surprised when Kyle asked her to move in, and she wasn’t sure how to feel. Despite Victoria trying to defend the relationship, Victor was set on ending it and teamed up with Audra to do it.

At the GCAC, Sally Spectra confronted Audra about the plan and warned her it could backfire, especially if Nate found out. However, Audra was confident she could handle it without getting caught. Over at Crimson Lights, Claire and Kyle had a serious talk. They care about each other, but Victor’s pressure is clearly getting to them.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 14 to 18, 2025

Monday, April 14: Secrets and confessions

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack finally calls out Diane for keeping secrets, which has been damaging their relationship. At the same time, Nick opens up to Victoria about something personal, showing that even strong sibling bonds can be tested. Traci continues her emotional journey toward closure, leaving fans hopeful she may finally find peace.

Tuesday, April 15: Truth and consequences

Lily puts Damian in a difficult position, asking him to be completely honest with her. What he says could change everything between them. Nate gives Holden a warning, hinting at more trouble ahead. Meanwhile, Audra takes a bold risk that could jeopardize both her relationship with Nate and Kyle’s growing connection with Claire.

Wednesday, April 16: Deceptions and traps

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor plays another mind game, setting a trap for Billy to get control of the situation. Audra keeps twisting the truth to make things work in her favor. At Jabot, Jack and Kyle uncover a lie that could cause problems for the company and their family.

Thursday, April 17: Lines drawn

Victor stands his ground and refuses to back off, escalating the tension with the Abbotts. Jack and Diane team up to plan how to protect themselves from Victor’s latest schemes. Meanwhile, Nikki tries once again to calm everyone down, as she often does, but rarely receives gratitude for it.

Friday, April 18: Difficult decisions

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor keeps quiet about his next move, not letting anyone know what he’s planning. Lily shares her worries with Amy, which could mean she's starting to question where her loyalties lie.

The biggest surprise comes when Diane puts Michael in a tricky position, forcing him to choose between helping an old friend or staying loyal to Victor. Either choice could cost him a big time.

Fans can watch the new episodes of the show of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus

