The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor issues a threat, Sally pressures Audra, and Victoria learns a lesson

The Young and the Restless is gearing up for a dramatic episode on April 11, a Friday soap installment that will shake Genoa City in more ways than one. Victor Newman will come crashing down and vow to make Kyle Abbott pay for messing with Claire Newman.
His disapproval of their budding relationship will fuel a plan for revenge, one that targets Kyle where it hurts the most: his personal life and professional standing.
Meanwhile, Audra Charles will be forced to make a difficult decision as she considers a job offer from Victor, despite their rocky history. Sally Spectra would step in to share her reservations and warn Audra against getting involved in dangerous activities again.
Victoria Newman will look back on past mistakes, particularly those involving her father's meddling in her love life. Promising to be a better person to Claire, Victoria will try to respect her daughter's limits, but Victor's ominous presence might make this impossible.
Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.
Victor targets Kyle on The Young and the Restless
Victor will double down on punishing Kyle Abbott for the offense of merely gazing at Claire. Primarily furious over Kyle's decision to pursue a relationship with his granddaughter, Victor will see it as both a personal betrayal and a strategic threat.
He will not only view Kyle as not worthy of Claire but also as a member of the Abbott family, a family that Victor has longed to outsmart for quite some time now. His threat to retaliate will become more than an empty threat, as he begins planning a way to undermine Kyle professionally and personally.
Although Victor does not yet know of Jack and Kyle's secret plan to retaliate, he may soon learn of their intentions. When he does, his retaliation will be amplified. Until then, he will be preoccupied with ruining Kyle's happiness and making him wish he had not crossed the Newman line.
Sally warns Audra about Victor's proposal on The Young and the Restless
Audra's meeting with Sally will reveal just how conflicted she is about Victor's new offer. Having been out of a job and starving for a fresh start, she sees the opportunity as tempting, but working for Victor is a risk, given how quickly his words evaporate into thin air.
Sally will sense something is amiss and challenge Audra to consider the bigger picture. She'll remind her of the chaos that followed the last time she was under Victor's spell, and she will bring up the issue of Nate Hastings.
With Nate and Audra in a good place at last, any dishonesty, especially one with Kyle, would ruin what they've built. Sally will not be privy to the entire story, but she'll still encourage Audra to be careful. Whether Audra is paying attention or not remains to be seen, but her next move could have serious consequences.
Victoria tries to end the cycle on The Young and the Restless
Victoria will have a less noisy but no less dramatic ride as she thinks about how her dad has influenced her love life. From manipulation to outright control, Victor has always inserted himself into her relationships, and not always for the best.
Now, with Claire falling in love with Kyle, Victoria will be determined not to make the same mistakes with her daughter. She'll know that being too pushy could destroy her friendship with Claire, just like it made her drive Victor away before.
But keeping herself aloof won't be her second nature, especially with the very real possibility of Claire getting hurt. Kyle's checkered love life and Summer's restless feelings will add to her concern.
However, Victoria will try to let Claire live her own life, although she remains a watchful observer from the sidelines on The Young and the Restless.
Interested viewers can watch episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS.