What to expect from today's episode of The Young and the Restless (April 16, 2025)?

The Young and the Restless will move several key storylines forward in the April 16 episode. Jack and Kyle will deal with sabotage at Jabot and attempt to turn the tables on their enemies. Victor will implement his plan against Billy, using his knowledge of Billy's connection to Aristotle Dumas.

Audra will mislead Nate about the nature of her agreement with Victor, hiding her true mission. Meanwhile, Lily will ask Damian again about Dumas, but Devon won’t be comfortable with how much she's starting to trust him.

Elsewhere, Claire will have more time with Holden, which Kyle will not enjoy. Audra will also warn Kyle that something or someone will disrupt his relationship. Abby, Devon, and Lily will argue about the risks of doing business with Damian. As tensions escalate across business and personal lines, decisions could lead to more trouble tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Jack and Kyle will turn the mole at Jabot on The Young and the Restless

Jack and Kyle will expose concrete proof that a Jabot employee, Mathison, has been betraying the company by leaking information to Victor. Rather than expose him in the open, Jack and Kyle will adopt a clever tactic: give Mathison a chance to be a double agent.

That means Mathison will still report to Victor, just as Jack and Kyle want him to report. The acquisition will entail financial compensation to guarantee his loyalty.

The action won't just avoid the sabotage but will redirect the same strategies Victor employs against him. Jack, amazed by Kyle's action, will appreciate his son's role in acquiring the advantage.

Victor will go ahead with his scheme for Billy on The Young and the Restless

Victor will have a new target in his sights: Billy Abbott. When Michael informs him that Aristotle Dumas has arranged a meeting with Billy, Victor sees an opportunity. He will not act himself but allow the meeting to happen, hoping it will expose Billy's agenda or lead to a mistake.

Victor will consider the situation a trap, not only for Billy but maybe even for Dumas. He believes that by stepping back and observing, he can use whatever goes down to erode Billy's grip and, in the process, possibly damage Jack and Jabot. For Victor, this is merely another tactic in dismantling the Abbott family grip.

Audra will keep the whole truth from Nate on The Young and the Restless

Audra will try to spin her business deal with Victor as a simple, planned move when she goes to break the news to Nate. She will say that Victor is investing in her new business without explaining that the deal includes having sex with Kyle to manipulate him against Claire.

Nate will be suspicious, informing her that Victor never does anything without receiving something in return. Even though Audra promises to insist on a written contract, keeping Victor's true motives under wraps can have personal and professional consequences. Nate's unease will not dissipate, especially as he starts questioning what else Audra keeps from him.

Lily will demand answers while Devon calls her out on The Young and the Restless

On Society, Lily will attempt to get Damian to help her once more to reveal Aristotle Dumas's plans in Genoa City. Damian will caution Lily that he doesn't want to antagonize his boss, but Lily will have her way.

Their conversation will be interrupted when Devon catches them together. Devon will then reprimand Lily for trusting a man she has just met. He'll inform her that Damian could be spilling the beans to Dumas.

Even though Lily promises him that she's having her guard up, Devon won't be satisfied and will think that she's dropping her guard. Abby will try to maintain peace, but the conversation will make Devon and Lily tense with each other about who's reliable.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

