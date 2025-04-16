"She is beginning to act like Victor"—The Young and the Restless viewers debate over Lily's growing dominance amidst the power struggle

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 15, 2025, Lily met Damian at Society when the latter agreed to talk about Aristotle Dumas. When Damian asked Lily to keep it private, Lily agreed and followed him to the park. Damian told the truth to Lily, revealing that Aristotle was a fake name.

Ad

Damian said that he never met Aristotle and only spoke to him over calls, texts, and emails. When Damian talked about being hired by someone claiming to be Aristotle, Lily thought the entire scenario seemed shady. Lily took over the responsibility of finding out about Aristotle and asked more questions about him.

With the current ongoings in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans expressed their opinions about Lily's growing dominance amidst the power struggle. While many netizens criticized Lily's actions, others defended her, saying that she was just trying to protect her family.

Ad

Trending

While addressing Lily's involvement, a user named Victoria Burse posted on a Facebook group named Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers on April 16, 2025. Victoria asked if the viewers were tired of Lily's character:

"Is anyone else tired of Lily? I am! She thinks she's in charge of their family!"

One fan, going by the name Kathleen Williams, answered the above question and said that Lily was acting like Victor as if she was in charge of their family.

Ad

"She is beginning to act like Victor," the user wrote.

A post made by a fan, saying that Lily was acting like Victor (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread and shared similar sentiments about Lily's character.

Ad

More fan reactions about Lily's character (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

One viewer argued that it was great to see how the writers gave Lily more of a power-play role instead of giving this task to other men. Another fan came to Lily's rescue, saying that her character was still a fan favorite.

Ad

Fans debate over Lily's growing dominance (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on April 15, 2025, Holden warned Nate not to mess things up with Audra like he did before. Although Nate explained that they were not rivals, it was revealed that Holden had not moved on.

Ad

Audra thought of sending a message to Sally, but decided not to. She was worried about her secret deal with Victor. However, she convinced herself that it had to work out. When Nate arrived at the scene, Audra said that she wanted to spoil him for once with a romantic dinner.

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Audra informed Nate that she got a job with Victor's help. Although Nate was happy initially, he soon grew suspicious. He did not trust Victor and was skeptical about his intentions. As a result, he warned Audra to be careful, sensing something was wrong.

Holden engaged in a conversation with Devon at the GCAC bar. Devon said he did not like that Damian and Holden were still in town despite saying they would leave. Holden explained that he was not close to Damian. He jokingly said that Damian might be out with Lily.

Ad

Ad

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Devon made it clear that Lily was not interested in Damian. When Holden said that Damian would go after what he wanted, Devon became even more uncomfortable.

It was revealed that Damian and Holden's presence in Genoa City was starting to stir trouble. In the meantime, Lily learned the truth about Aristotle from Damian. When Damian told everything he knew about the mysterious man, Lily wanted to find out the real identity of Aristotle Dumas.

Ad

Also Read: Why is Traci leaving Genoa City on The Young and the Restless? Details explored

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More