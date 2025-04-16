"She is beginning to act like Victor"—The Young and the Restless viewers debate over Lily's growing dominance amidst the power struggle

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 15, 2025, Lily met Damian at Society when the latter agreed to talk about Aristotle Dumas. When Damian asked Lily to keep it private, Lily agreed and followed him to the park. Damian told the truth to Lily, revealing that Aristotle was a fake name.
Damian said that he never met Aristotle and only spoke to him over calls, texts, and emails. When Damian talked about being hired by someone claiming to be Aristotle, Lily thought the entire scenario seemed shady. Lily took over the responsibility of finding out about Aristotle and asked more questions about him.
With the current ongoings in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans expressed their opinions about Lily's growing dominance amidst the power struggle. While many netizens criticized Lily's actions, others defended her, saying that she was just trying to protect her family.
While addressing Lily's involvement, a user named Victoria Burse posted on a Facebook group named Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers on April 16, 2025. Victoria asked if the viewers were tired of Lily's character:
"Is anyone else tired of Lily? I am! She thinks she's in charge of their family!"
One fan, going by the name Kathleen Williams, answered the above question and said that Lily was acting like Victor as if she was in charge of their family.
"She is beginning to act like Victor," the user wrote.
Several fans commented on the thread and shared similar sentiments about Lily's character.
One viewer argued that it was great to see how the writers gave Lily more of a power-play role instead of giving this task to other men. Another fan came to Lily's rescue, saying that her character was still a fan favorite.
Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless
In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on April 15, 2025, Holden warned Nate not to mess things up with Audra like he did before. Although Nate explained that they were not rivals, it was revealed that Holden had not moved on.
Audra thought of sending a message to Sally, but decided not to. She was worried about her secret deal with Victor. However, she convinced herself that it had to work out. When Nate arrived at the scene, Audra said that she wanted to spoil him for once with a romantic dinner.
Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Audra informed Nate that she got a job with Victor's help. Although Nate was happy initially, he soon grew suspicious. He did not trust Victor and was skeptical about his intentions. As a result, he warned Audra to be careful, sensing something was wrong.
Holden engaged in a conversation with Devon at the GCAC bar. Devon said he did not like that Damian and Holden were still in town despite saying they would leave. Holden explained that he was not close to Damian. He jokingly said that Damian might be out with Lily.
Later, in The Young and the Restless, Devon made it clear that Lily was not interested in Damian. When Holden said that Damian would go after what he wanted, Devon became even more uncomfortable.
It was revealed that Damian and Holden's presence in Genoa City was starting to stir trouble. In the meantime, Lily learned the truth about Aristotle from Damian. When Damian told everything he knew about the mysterious man, Lily wanted to find out the real identity of Aristotle Dumas.
Also Read: Why is Traci leaving Genoa City on The Young and the Restless? Details explored
Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.