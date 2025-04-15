Why is Traci leaving Genoa City on The Young and the Restless? Details explored

In the episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless that aired on April 14, 2025, Traci Abbott revealed that she had decided to leave Genoa City. In this episode, when Phyllis feared that Martin would go free, Traci reassured her by saying that Chance had a strong case against him. Traci blamed herself and held herself responsible for trusting Martin and bringing him into Phyllis and Sharon's lives.

As the show progressed, Traci informed Jack and Diane about her plans to leave town. She said that she had decided to leave Genoa City to heal from Martin's betrayal. She added that she needed some time off to write a few things. She opened up about her plan to visit New York with Ashley.

Previously, when Alan was revealed to be Martin, Traci was left heartbroken. She felt betrayed when she suspected Martin's actions. When he arrived in Genoa City, Traci asked him about his true identity. When Chance interrogated Martin, he finally revealed his true identity and admitted to being involved in Phyllis and Sharon's kidnapping ordeal.

As Martin got arrested for his deeds, Traci planned to leave Genoa City to heal from the pain and trauma that Martin had inflicted upon her.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Traci Abbott's character

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Traci Abbott, portrayed by Beth Maitland, was introduced in 1982 as the youngest daughter of John Abbott and Dina Mergeron. It was later revealed that Traci was Jack Abbott's sister and Ashley and Billy Abbott's half-sister.

In the show, Traci faced issues as a young adult due to her body weight because she suffered from bulimia. She had doubts about her looks and had been insecure due to her medical condition. Despite the challenges, Traci matured into a fan favorite, becoming one of the central characters in the daytime drama.

Traci's romantic entanglements had majorly impacted her narrative. Her marriage with Danny was filled with turmoil, and she faced several challenges when she discovered that she was pregnant with Tim's child. When she found Danny in bed with someone else, she was left heartbroken.

Later in the show, Traci had a miscarriage, resulting in a divorce from Danny. Her second marriage with Brad Carlton also did not end well as she faced multiple problems, such as losing her daughter, Colleen Carlton. Lastly, Traci got involved with Dr. Alan Laurent, who proposed to marry her. However, Alan turned out to be Martin, breaking Traci's heart yet again.

More about Beth Maitland as her character prepares to leave Genoa City

Beth Maitland, born on May 12, 1958, in Rapid City, South Dakota, is best known for playing Traci Abbott on The Young and the Restless. She has also appeared in shows and films like Criminal Minds, The Bold and the Beautiful, Mr. Holland's Opus, The Grove, Plaza Suite, Number 2, and $100,000 Pyramid.

In 1985, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Traci.

Besides waiting for the roles she portrays in the future, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming twists and turns that might confront Beth Maitland's character, Traci Abbott, on The Young and the Restless.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

