"It's a demonic sign" - Fans question The Young and the Restless' use of eerie props and their possible hidden meanings

In recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, fans noticed changes in the sets and props, with many criticizing the new, darker look. Viewers said the scenes in Adam and Chelsea's home and the Abbott mansion looked gloomier, with dark gray and brown interiors that felt depressing. Some also pointed out that the eerie props might have hidden meanings, adding to the backlash.

While addressing the use of eerie props in the show's sets, fans expressed their opinions about the soap opera. A user named Gisele Villeneuve posted on a Facebook group called Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers on April 13, 2025, saying the props resemble demonic signs. Gisele stated:

"I find this so creepy and dark. I think it's a demonic sign. That is what I see. It just stands out to me and creeps me out. It has horns."

Several fans commented on the thread and shared similar sentiments, while many viewers debunked the theories about the use of eerie props in the show's sets. A netizen pointed out that the lime green chairs with the brown pillows appear out of place.

On the other hand, one viewer dismissed fan theories and mentioned that the props simply resemble a decorative wood carving and not a demonic sign.

Many viewers voiced their opinions about the props. While some fans claimed that the sets look evil and creepy, hinting at subliminal messaging, other viewers mocked the theories, suggesting there is nothing like that.

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless premiered on April 14, 2025. In this episode, Victoria confronted Nick and asked him about his upcoming trip to London with Sharon, Christian, and Faith. She suggested that he should keep his distance and stop trying to fix problems for his ex-partners.

Nick defended Sharon and explained that her past trauma was not her fault. Victoria thought that the trip might give him a fresh start. When Nick cleared the air, saying that he was perfectly fine being single, Victoria warned him not to repeat his past mistakes.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis met Sharon at Society while she was waiting for Traci. While discussing the trip to London, Phyllis believed that Sharon would get a fresh start because of this. When Traci arrived at the scene, they talked about Martin and the pain he had inflicted upon everyone.

When Phyllis expressed her concerns about Martin going free, Traci said that Chance had a strong case against him. Traci blamed herself for trusting the wrong man and bringing Martin into their lives.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Diane met Jack and confronted him for hiding the truth about Alan being Martin. She felt hurt because Jack kept it a secret and did not tell her. Although Jack apologized, Diane stated that she still felt like an outsider in the Abbott family.

Traci apologized to Diane for being distant and shared the news about leaving Genoa City. She said that she wanted to leave town for a while to write and heal. She added that she was planning to go to New York with Ashley. When Traci said that she would return soon, Jack and Diane supported her decision.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

