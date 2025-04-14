The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack's power play angers Victor, Michael pays the price, and Nick stands by Sharon

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless is set to air on Monday, April 14, 2025. In this episode, Nick stands by Sharon after the kidnapper gets arrested. Meanwhile, Michael finds himself in a difficult spot as Jack and Victor clash against each other. Later, Jack's pride angers Victor, further fueling the rivalry between the Abbotts and the Newmans.

In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Traci felt betrayed when Martin was revealed to be Phyllis and Sharon's kidnapper. When Ashley returned from Paris, Jack informed her that Martin could have survived. Later, Jack nabbed Martin with Chance's help.

In the meantime, Sharon and Phyllis ambushed Martin in the interrogation room and provoked him into confessing his involvement in the crime. When Martin revealed that he was smarter than his twin brother, Alan, Chance recorded his confession and threw him in a prison cell.

With shocking secrets piling up in Genoa City, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless: Nick supports Sharon

In Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless, airing on April 14, 2025, Nick remains loyal to Sharon despite Victoria's doubts. While waiting at the coffeehouse, Nick eagerly looks forward to a long-awaited family vacation that he has been planning with Sharon.

Since Martin Laurent finally got arrested and exposed as Phyllis and Sharon’s kidnapper, Sharon seems ready to move forward with her life. Nick stands by Sharon and is determined to support her in the process of getting over her trauma.

However, Victoria does not seem convinced. She is worried about her brother's well-being and advises Nick that he needs a break from Sharon’s drama. Although Victoria makes it clear that she is not blaming Sharon, Nick refuses to listen to any negative comments about his ex-partner.

Nick has already promised to join Sharon on the family trip to London. With the hope of reconnecting with Noah Newman, Nick seems quite motivated to stick to his plans of traveling to London with Sharon despite Victoria’s objections.

The Young and the Restless: Jack's power play angers Victor while Michael finds himself in a difficult spot

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Jack is expected to stir trouble at the athletic club. He walks in and interrupts a private conversation between Victor Newman and Michael Baldwin. When Jack shows off his pride and flashes a victory smile, his actions angers Victor and instantly rubs him the wrong way.

The spoilers suggest that Jack’s excessive pride, linked to the spies that Kyle Abbott recently uncovered, further fuels the rivalry between the Abbotts and the Newmans. The feud between the two elite families of Genoa City intensifies, leaving fans wondering what happens next on the show.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Michael finds himself stuck between Jack and Victor as tensions rise higher. He tries to become the peacemaker and predicts that things would be better if Jack and Victor declared a truce.

However, Jack and Victor's feud makes it clear that the truce will not happen anytime soon. The spoilers reveal that Victor will soon include Michael in his next move, leaving Michael in a difficult spot, where he pays the price of the Abbott-Newman rivalry.

As tensions mount in Genoa City, with loyalties getting tested, fans wonder whether Nick’s support for Sharon will further escalate the family rift. Viewers also await to watch whether Michael will survive being caught between Jack and Victor yet again.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

