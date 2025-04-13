The Young and the Restless weekly recap (April 7 to April 11, 2025): Martin’s arrest, Summer’s jealousy, and Victor’s dirty deal

On The Young and the Restless last week, the gas explosion-kidnapping plot continued, with the mystery coming to a head. Chance pursued one new lead from last week, all the way to Paris.

Sharon and Phyllis had a plan and brought down the central figure involved in the conspiracy, with all culminating into an explosive sting at the station. Meanwhile, the emotional fallout hit Traci hard, having been betrayed by someone she trusted.

Ashley returned from Paris with questions of her own and didn't hesitate to confront the fake. In the romance arena, Summer fought jealousy over Claire and Kyle's new coupledom, and it cost her everything.

Chance ended things, seeing that Summer wasn't quite ready to move on from her ex-husband. In the meantime, Victor proceeded with a scheme of deception to sabotage Claire and Kyle, enlisting Audra to do the job.

By the end of the week, Claire lagged in moving with Kyle without knowing the duplicity being orchestrated behind her back.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless last week (April 7 to April 11, 2025)

Monday, April 7, on The Young and the Restless: Summer's outburst & clue exposes Alan's link to the explosion

Summer seethed with anger as she watched Claire and Kyle grow closer. Having seen them share a passionate moment, she confided in Chance regarding how much it hurt her to see Claire with Harrison and Kyle.

Chance told her to be honest, and Summer finally admitted that she was not over losing Kyle. Sharon and Nick were planning a family trip to London, but Chance burst in with news. A clue linked the gas explosion to a psychiatric facility in Paris, where a remote device had been purchased.

Suspicion arose regarding "Alan Laurent," the physician Ashley was being treated by. Phyllis questioned whether Ashley could be the culprit, and Sharon recalled Traci acting off. Nick noticed Chance's reaction to Alan's name, inferring there was more to uncover.

Tuesday, April 8, on The Young and the Restless: Martin turns menacing as Traci secretly calls for help

Ashley returned from Paris and was shocked to discover the hints of Alan's kidnapping. Jack asked her questions about Alan's fall, and Ashley hesitantly admitted that there were signs that she had overlooked.

Traci acted as though she was ecstatic upstairs when "Alan" unexpectedly returned home, but covertly called Jack since the man questioned her fidelity.

Downstairs, Chance informed the others that another suspicious purchase had been traced to a farmhouse on the outskirts of Genena City, which the kidnapper was unsure was their hideaway.

Sharon wanted to know if Alan could be innocent, but Nick felt that there was something that Chance was not revealing to him. With drama afoot, Chance casually mentioned that the guy everyone thought was "Alan" might actually be his twin, Martin, the unstable brother with a sordid past.

Wednesday, April 9, on The Young and the Restless: Ashley identifies Martin, and Summer may make a move on Kyle

Traci’s secret call to Jack prompted an urgent rescue. With Ashley and Jack by her side, Traci confronted “Alan,” who grew increasingly agitated when she slowed down their wedding plans.

Ashley tested him with a memory only the real Alan would know, and he failed. Upstairs, Sharon reflected on her ordeal with Nick, while Chance worked to track down Martin.

Summer vented to Phyllis at Crimson Lights about the breakdown of her relationship with Chance and her irritation with Claire. Phyllis feared Summer might try to restart things with Kyle, but Summer neither confirmed nor denied it.

Jack finally caught up with "Alan" and held him with the help of Chance, while Traci wondered how she could have been so thoroughly duped.

Thursday, April 10, on The Young and the Restless: Martin is arrested after Sharon and Phyllis trigger his confession

Sharon and Phyllis ambushed Martin at the GCPD by appearing before him together. Playing on Martin's fantasy that his "experiment" had failed, they provoked him into confessing.

His pompous ego could not stop him from claiming all of it for himself, and that was Chance's ticket to getting what she needed. Martin was taken in and thrown into a cell.

As Traci stood broken but resolute, she took off her engagement ring, declaring her end with the man she had been deceived by. Sharon reassured her that Martin's confession was meant to indicate that it was over.

The closure came with a sense of relief but also the acknowledgment of how much healing was left.

Friday, April 11, on The Young and the Restless: Victor and Audra seal a dirty deal, and Claire hesitates about moving in with Kyle

Victor doubled down on his plan to split Kyle and Claire by recruiting Audra's assistance. He proposed a division at Newman, but only if she enticed Kyle into a compromising position.

Audra insisted on legal assurances and complete control, which Victor acceded to. At the ranch, Victoria fought with her father again over Claire, but Victor remained unmoved.

At the same time, Claire and Kyle also shared a tender moment at Crimson Lights when Kyle suggested living together. Claire balked, mentioning Victor's probable objection and her need for time. Kyle understood, but danger was brewing as Audra's machinations started in the background on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

