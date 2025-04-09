"Everything is dark and crammed" - The Young and the Restless' darker sets spark a backlash from longtime viewers

In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, viewers noticed a change in the show's sets and color palettes. The scenes in the CBS soap opera showcasing the Abbott mansion and Adam and Chelsea's home appear darker than before. The change in the sets has sparked a backlash from longtime viewers.

Fans criticized the new sets and color palettes, calling them dark and depressing. A user named Monika Thomas Cooper posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, saying that Billy and Adam's homes with dark gray and brown interiors seem depressing, and it is difficult to see the actors.

"Is anyone else bothered by the new, dark color palettes of the sets? The dark grays in Billy's home and the dark browns in Adam and Chelsea's home are depressing and make it hard to see the actors. I hope they aren't going to do the same with Diane's 'refresh' of the Abbott home," Monika wrote.

One fan, going by the name Sue Harrison, commented on the thread, saying that the show's sets need to have more light and be more spacious because everything looks dark and crammed. Sue wrote:

"Yes. They need to be lighter and more spacious. Everything is dark and crammed into a room."

A post made by a fan, saying that the show's sets need to have more light and be more spacious (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about the sets being darker than before. While a netizen pointed out that Victor and Nikki's house looks like tacky old junk, another viewer mentioned that she finds the Newman ranch to be too dark.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

However, many viewers denied the initial statement and voiced their thoughts, saying that they find the sets to be rich and classy. While a user noted that she liked the show's sets, especially Society, another fan commented that both Billy and Adam's homes are beautifully decorated, and there is nothing dark about them.

Fans voice their opinions about the show's sets and color palettes (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

The latest episode of the CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless aired on April 8, 2025. In this episode, Phyllis met Sharon at the latter's place. While talking about Sharon's trip to London, Phyllis stated that it might not be safe for Sharon to visit London with Nick since it was close to Paris.

Sharon understood the potential risk and decided to postpone their trip. She suggested waiting until things got resolved. Chance arrived at the scene and informed them that Alan had leased a house near the clinic where Sharon and Phyllis were kept hostage.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Traci hoped that she was proven wrong about Alan's motives and identity. She feared losing the love of her life. On the other hand, Alan realized that Traci was getting suspicious about his real identity.

Jack met Ashley at the jazz lounge and told her about his suspicions regarding Alan. He asked Ashley if she had seen or heard about Alan in Paris. After learning about Alan's connection to Sharon and Phyllis' kidnapping, Ashley vowed to kill Martin if he hurt Traci.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Summer told Chance that she was jealous of Claire because she was getting close to Kyle. When she questioned Chance about his relationship with Abby, Chance answered that he felt no jealousy about Devon.

As they discussed their future, Summer wanted to take some time off, but Chance wanted clarity. However, Summer failed to move on because she was still stuck with Kyle. Their conversation ended abruptly when Summer left after Chance received a call about his latest case.

With startling secrets coming to the surface in Genoa City, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS daytime drama.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More