The Young and the Restless preview sees Ashley learning a terrifying truth, Traci facing off "Alan," and Victor plotting payback

The week of April 7–11 on The Young and the Restless will bring several explosive developments, as major storylines inch closer to dangerous turning points. The weekly preview for The Young and the Restless shows that Ashley Abbott’s return to Genoa City will lead to a shocking revelation for her, as Jack shares his belief that Traci’s fiancé may not be who he claims to be.

At the same time, Traci will move from suspicious to possibly in harm's way when "Alan" suddenly reappears. As she's been working undercover trying to get to the truth, her fiancé's unexpected return will have her playing a game of high risk, pretending to trust while figuring out whether she's working with an amoral killer.

Across town, Victor Newman will quietly launch a manipulative scheme of his own. Determined to sabotage Kyle and Claire's new relationship, he'll offer Audra Charles a tempting deal for revenge.

While Audra has moved on with Nate Hastings, Victor's proposal could stir up old grievances and place her in the middle of a scheme that can ruin multiple relationships.

Ashley hears a shocking theory about Alan and Martin on The Young and the Restless

Ashley Abbott’s homecoming won’t be a relaxing one. Instead, Jack will immediately confront her with a theory that shakes her to the core. He’ll suggest that Martin Laurent might have survived the fall in Paris, not Alan, raising the possibility that Traci’s fiancé is Martin in disguise.

While Ashley will initially be resistant to this idea, Jack will share the clues that led him to this conclusion, including Traci’s doubts and inconsistencies in Alan’s behavior.

As Ashley has a background of being good friends with Alan, Jack will insist on getting her view about the circumstances. But what she says will generate more fear that Jack may be right.

Ashley has previously spent time with Martin, unaware that he impersonated Alan during her vacation in Paris. That deception makes Ashley vulnerable to Martin's games, and it will make her wonder about everything she believed she knew about him.

Traci takes a risk and confronts her fiancé on The Young and the Restless

“Alan” will make a sudden return to Genoa City, arriving at Traci’s hotel suite unannounced. Though she expected him back eventually, the abrupt timing and his demeanor would catch her off guard.

Traci, already suspicious of his identity, will try to conceal her fear and play along with the ruse, all the while watching him in silence for signs that he is not who he claims to be.

She will attempt to get him to reveal the truth by reminding him of emotional memories and observing his response. The entire process will be dangerous; if Martin is indeed faking being Alan, he may already know that Traci is suspicious of him. As she attempts to gather more evidence, Traci may put herself in grave danger.

Victor lures Audra into a quest for revenge on The Young and the Restless

In the meantime, Victor Newman will have a new strategy. He'll offer Audra Charles something that may disturb Kyle and Claire's new romance. While Audra has a good relationship going with Nate Hastings, she will be tempted when Victor offers her a chance for revenge against Kyle for past betrayals - one among them being the latter's role in causing her to lose her job at Glissade.

Victor's plan will involve Audra capitalizing on her past romantic involvement with Kyle, but she will not be told the specifics of the scam. Audra will not easily consent, but she will want to hear what she stands to gain by helping Victor, having already been hurt by him in the past.

Her decision will endanger both her future at work and in her life, especially if Nate learns she is involved. Victor's manipulation will once more leave some in his circle in difficult positions on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS.

