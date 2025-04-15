The Young and the Restless recap (April 15, 2025): Audra hides the truth, Damian stuns Lily with a confession

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 15, 2025, Audra Charles planned a romantic night for Nate Hastings, but it came with a hidden motive. At the same time, Lily Winters questioned Damian Kane and learned that Aristotle Dumas might not even be real.

Holden Novak warned Nate about Audra, but Nate ignored him. Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Audra pushed forward with her secret plan involving Victor Newman, though she nearly had second thoughts. Nate still didn’t fully trust what was going on.

Devon Winters grew suspicious of Holden and Damian, especially after Lily met with Damian in private. Damian admitted he had never met Aristotle in person and had used a fake story to get ahead. Lily was more determined than ever to uncover the full truth.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Audra prepares a romantic trap for Nate

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Holden saw Nate alone and warned him not to mess things up with Audra like he once did. Nate said they weren’t rivals, but Holden clearly hadn’t moved on. Nate brushed it off, excited about the surprise Audra had planned.

At home, Audra thought about texting Sally but deleted the message. She was nervous about her secret deal with Victor, but convinced herself it had to work. When Nate arrived, he found a romantic dinner waiting. Audra said she wanted to spoil him for once.

Later, Audra admitted she got a job thanks to Victor. Nate was happy at firs,t but quickly grew suspicious. He didn’t trust Victor and warned Audra to be careful, sensing something wasn’t right.

Devon and Holden trade barbs

While Audra kept Nate busy with charm and half-truths, Holden had a tense talk with Devon at the GCAC bar. Devon didn’t like that Holden and Damian were still in town after saying they’d leave. Holden claimed he wasn’t close to Damian and joked that Damian might be out with Lily.

Devon disagreed, saying Lily wasn’t interested. But Holden hinted that Damian always goes after what he wants, making Devon even more uneasy. It was clear that Holden and Damian’s stay in Genoa City was starting to stir up trouble.

Lily learns the truth about Aristotle Dumas

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Lily met Damian, who agreed to talk about Aristotle, but only if she promised to keep it private. Curious and determined, Lily agreed and followed him to the park.

Damian revealed that Aristotle was just a fake name. Lily had guessed it was an alias, but she was surprised to learn Damian had chased the connection. He made up a business pitch and used contacts to make himself seem important.

Damian said he never met Aristotle. They only spoke through calls, texts, and emails. Someone claiming to be Aristotle hired him to be the face of two companies, helping Damian build his image. Lily thought the whole thing was shady, but Damian didn’t regret it as he admitted he’d do anything for success.

When Lily asked more questions, clearly she wanted to find out who was really behind the alias. Damian hinted he might help, setting up a possible investigation into the truth.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

