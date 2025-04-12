The Young and the Restless preview sees Victor targeting Kyle, Sally stepping in for Billy, and Traci leaning on family

Genoa City is preparing itself for another rough week on The Young and the Restless as power plays escalate and old secrets threaten to spill. Central to the drama is Victor Newman, who continues his war with the Abbotts.

While Jack and Diane struggle to hold their territory, Victor targets Kyle as a tactical vulnerability. With family tensions running hot, Victor's revenge will never ease anytime soon.

In the meantime, Jack and Kyle uncover hints of sinister corporate espionage at Jabot, speculating whether Victor has employed spies. Their find can be the upper hand they will require to take revenge, if only they can stay one step ahead of Victor's next action.

Diane, already in over her head, is in hotter water when Jack accuses her of not informing him of her secret work. Even though she protests that she is doing all of this just to save her family, she has something else hidden up her sleeve as well.

What she does will put Michael Baldwin in way over his head in no time, and into the mix whether he likes it or not. As Jack and Diane try to make their point, Nikki tries to play voice of reason, calling for restraint before the Newman-Abbott standoff gets out of hand.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

Victor targets Kyle in corporate power play on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman is always a mastermind, and this week, he targets Kyle Abbott. Having just disobeyed him, Victor decides to make an example out of Kyle, knowing that he can ruffle the Abbott family by targeting its most hot-headed member.

While Kyle has tried to maintain some distance from both Jack and Victor, that is no longer an option. Victor is likely exploiting Kyle's vulnerability, maybe by business pressure or exposing internal Jabot mistakes.

Jack and Kyle will shortly learn someone has been sharing company business, confirming their suspicions that Victor had placed spies in Glissade.

As the Abbotts attempt to recover from this internal breakdown, they'll have to weigh whether to share the facts openly or use the information as behind-the-scenes ammunition against Victor on The Young and the Restless.

Sally comes to the rescue as Billy fights a new enemy on The Young and the Restless

In a surprising turn of events, Sally Spectra finds herself taking Billy Abbott's place, who finds himself yanked away, either by Victor's scheme or by office politics at Chancellor.

Sally's action is more than keeping the business going; it's a statement of her ambition and capability. For a woman who has long been devalued, this is her moment to show she can play ball with Abbotts and Newmans.

She may be negotiating contracts, making big choices, or speaking for the Chancellor in a high-stakes business universe.

Although she may not have necessarily intended to move up, Sally's work this week could be the beginning of an even larger role, if only she can keep the sharks off her back.

Lily demands the truth, while Audra plays it smart on The Young and the Restless

The Winters family melodrama just keeps adding on as Lily questions Damian Kane into a confession. She's long suspected that he's harbored something significant that he's kept from her regarding his past, and even more so regarding his clandestine affair with enigmatic Aristotle Dumas.

Damian at last unburdens himself, though after inserting one huge caveat to the confession. Damian's refusal to give away the guts only goes to further fuel Lily's suspicion.

She demands truth, and stakes being raised, she might need to determine whether she needs to cut the partnership altogether or ride along, hoping to glean more about the danger from Dumas. Audra Charles, on the other hand, is making her power play.

With the Kyle-Claire relationship still precarious, Audra jumps at the chance to insert herself as the backup. She manipulates to get at individuals and perhaps to divert business allegiances to her advantage.

Holden is cautioned by Nate, and this may have absolutely everything to do with Audra's scheming backstage. Regardless of whether Audra's motivations are personal or professional, or both, she's making a clear play for a dramatic shake-up.

Traci seeks family comfort after Martin's betrayal on The Young and the Restless

Traci Abbott's emotional storyline gets weak this week as she takes refuge in her loved ones. Finding out the guy she had been getting close to was Martin Laurent, Alan's evil twin, leaves Traci shaken and lost.

The betrayal stings, not just because it was romantic, but because it hit at her ability to trust again. This week, Traci begins the healing process, leaning on Jack and Ashley for emotional support.

Her scenes will be among the most emotional of the week, reminding viewers that not everything in Genoa City is about power or revenge; some of it is about survival and the quiet strength of family on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

