The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle falls into Audra’s trap, Nate warns Holden, and Lily demands the truth

A tangled web of manipulation and lies unravels on The Young and the Restless this Tuesday, April 15, as some of the characters move forward with high-stakes agendas. Audra Charles is being drawn deeper into Victor Newman's game, and her next step can have a domino effect.

Kyle Abbott is in the middle of it all, and he may take the bait at just the right time. Audra remains unruffled, though, and Kyle's reaction may prove to be the start of the end for him and his fledgling affair with Claire Newman.

In the meantime, Nate Hastings goes on the defense when he comes face-to-face with Holden Novak. Knowing Holden's history with Audra is still an issue, Nate's suspicions cannot be avoided.

Nate gives him a stern warning, an unambiguous message that Holden is no longer welcome in Genoa City, particularly if he has any plans of rekindling old sparks.

Meanwhile, Lily Winters has an agenda of her own. She's set on exposing Damian Kane's troubled history and his connection to Aristotle Dumas. Her attempts to pry a confession out of him may just encourage Damian to spill the beans on what he's been keeping hidden but with strings attached.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

Kyle falls into the trap on The Young and the Restless

Audra's partnership with Victor Newman is a high-risk, high-reward proposition. As part of Victor's scheme to knock Kyle down a notch, and possibly clear the way for a Kyle and Summer reunion, Audra has been assigned to entice Kyle into compromising himself.

On the Tuesday, April 15 episode of The Young and the Restless, Audra makes her biggest move yet. She sets up a situation that might be mistaken for flirtation, and Kyle, being in the dark about her motive, may behave in a manner that plays straight into Victor's hands.

This is expected to be one of Kyle's first blunders in what can turn into a chain of harmful choices. If Claire gets wind of anything that appears to be even slightly fishy, it has the potential to break them up before they even get a chance to be together.

Nate attacks Holden on The Young and the Restless

Meanwhile, Nate Hastings is watching Holden Novak closely, particularly after he discovers Holden's complicated past with Audra.

Although Audra minimizes the encounter, Nate recognizes that there's more to it than she's letting on. If Holden acts too familiar or too comfortable with Audra, Nate may react by calling Holden out.

Whatever the motivating factor behind Nate's words — jealousy, suspicion, or both — his words will unmistakably make it clear that Audra is not available. What Nate doesn't know is that Audra's allegiances are already tied up, not with Holden, but with Victor.

Nonetheless, this charged confrontation between the two men is certain to dial up the already simmering tensions, particularly if Holden chooses to escalate things with Nate.

Lily requires answers on The Young and the Restless

Over at Society, Lily Winters is expected to have a chat with Damian Kane, hoping that it will be a turning point. She knows that Damian has been elusive about his relationship with Aristotle Dumas and his reasons for coming to Genoa City.

Lily provides Damian with one last chance to open up and regain her trust. Damian agrees to tell the whole truth, but only if Lily accepts a condition he places.

The condition isn't specified, but it is important enough to cause Lily to hesitate. Whether she accepts or not, this will move the story further along the path to finding the Dumas secret, positioning viewers for eventual consequences.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

