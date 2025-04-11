The Young and the Restless recap (April 11, 2025): Victor and Audra strike a deal to destroy Kyle and Claire

In the new episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 11, 2025, Victor Newman made a secret deal with Audra Charles to break up Claire and Kyle. Meanwhile, Claire was surprised when Kyle suggested they move in together, leaving her unsure instead of excited.

Victor kept pushing against Claire and Kyle’s relationship at the Newman ranch, even though Victoria defended them. He was set on ruining it with help from Audra.

Over at the GCAC, Sally Spectra was shocked and disgusted by Victor’s plan. She warned Audra about the risks, especially with Nate Hastings, but Audra stayed firm and planned to do things her own way.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, April 11, 2025

Audra and Sally clash over Victor’s dangerous scheme

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Sally met with Audra and was shocked to hear that Victor offered her a Newman division if she helped break up Kyle and Claire. Sally called the plan disgusting and warned it could hurt everyone involved.

Audra said she didn’t plan to seduce Kyle; she just made Claire doubt him. Sally worried about the fallout, especially if Nate found out. Still, Audra was confident she could hide it from Nate and control the situation. She clarified that she was ready to play this dangerous game for power.

Victor and Victoria spar over Claire’s future

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Victor kept pushing against Claire’s relationship with Kyle. Victoria stood up for her daughter, saying Kyle had been kind and respectful, but Victor didn’t budge. He was sure the relationship would end badly and Claire would get hurt.

Victoria grew frustrated with Victor’s attitude. When Audra showed up for a private meeting, Victoria quickly sensed something wasn’t right. After Victor mentioned a possible job offer, she left, clearly suspicious of what was going on between him and Audra.

Audra strikes a high-stakes deal with Victor

Audra made it clear in their private talk that she had conditions before agreeing to Victor’s plan. She wanted a solid legal deal and control of a real company like Glissade, not just a temporary division.

She also told Victor she would handle the Kyle situation her own way, without him interfering. Surprisingly, Victor agreed. He would go along with it as long as she helped Claire see Kyle’s flaws. They sealed their shady deal with a handshake.

Claire and Kyle discuss a big step and face reality

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Kyle and Claire enjoyed some playful moments before their talk became more serious. Kyle brought up the idea of them moving in together, which surprised Claire. She admitted she wasn’t ready for that step.

Claire mentioned Victor and asked if Kyle’s suggestion was really about proving something to him. Kyle quickly reassured her that his reasons were genuine and had nothing to do with Victor.

Kyle joked about how unrealistic it was to expect Victor ever to support their relationship, trying to lighten the mood. But even with their affection for each other, both of them could feel the weight of outside pressure. The conversation ended on a quiet, serious note, with the sense that Victor’s disapproval and his growing involvement might continue to challenge their relationship.

The Young and the Restless new episodes will be available on CBS and Paramount Plus.

