"Claire is up to something"— The Young and the Restless fans suspect she is using Kyle to get intel on Jabot

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 17, 2025, Kyle revealed a secret to Claire that he had been hiding. After ignoring her questions, he finally confessed that Victor had planted a spy at Jabot Cosmetics to steal sensitive company information. Claire was shocked to learn that her grandfather could do something like that.

Kyle hoped that telling the truth to Claire would bring them closer, but Claire was left speechless and shaken. She struggled to accept that Victor would want to hurt Kyle's family for revenge. While Kyle wanted to move on and enjoy the night, Claire refused to ignore what she had just discovered. As Victor's actions impacted her relationship, she wondered whether being with Kyle was worth the trouble.

As fans discussed the latest developments in The Young and the Restless, many took to social media to share their views on Claire's true intentions. Some viewers speculated that Claire was using emotional manipulation to extract crucial information about Jabot from Kyle to gain Victor's approval.

A user named Bonnie Senger posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 17, 2025, claiming that Claire was using emotional blackmail—

"I’m starting to wonder about Claire. She seems to be using emotional blackmail to get info from Kyle about Jabot. I worry she is so desperate to get her grandfather’s approval...."

One fan, going by the name San Di, responded to Bonnie's statement, saying that Claire is up to something—

A fan saying that Claire is up to something (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post and continued the discussion, expressing similar feelings about Claire's hidden motives. While one netizen mentioned that she never trusted Claire's character, another fan criticized Kyle, saying he should keep Jabot's business to himself.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers speculated about what might happen next on the CBS soap opera after Claire tried to gather information about Jabot from Kyle. One viewer pointed out that Claire could end up becoming like her aunt, Jordan, who is viewed as one of the supervillains in the show. Conversely, another fan questioned the writers' intentions regarding Claire's character, saying that the storyline is progressing too slowly.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on April 17, 2025, Nikki confronted Victor about his secret meeting with Michael Baldwin, trying to stop his fight with Jack.

However, Victor stood firm in his stance and dismissed Nikki's worries. As their conversation shifted to Kyle and Claire, Nikki argued that Claire deserved a chance at true love. Victor disagreed, asserting that he believed it would eventually break Claire's heart.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane discussed how nicely Kyle dealt with Victor's spy at Jabot. While Jack felt proud of his son, Diane was upset by Victor's ruthless quest for revenge.

Fearing that more trouble was on the way, Diane suggested they retaliate against Newman Enterprises. However, Jack insisted he did not want to escalate the conflict. Despite being furious, he aimed to uphold Jabot's values.

Later, Nate warned Audra that Victor was using her. However, Audra was confident she could handle the situation on her own. When Nate asked why she kept provoking Kyle, Audra explained that it was harmless.

When Audra said that Kyle and Claire's relationship wouldn’t last much longer, Nate suspected hidden motives behind Audra's plans. After pulling Nate to the dance floor, Audra stared at Kyle. Her smile made Kyle feel uneasy, and he realized that she could cause problems in his life.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

