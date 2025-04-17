"It's Tucker!" - The Young and the Restless fans explode with theories about Dumas' identity as new facts come to the surface

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on April 15, 2025, Lily learned the truth about Aristotle Dumas. Damian told Lily that Aristotle was a fake name. He said that Dumas made a business pitch and used his connections to make himself appear important. Thinking the entire thing was shady, Lily tried to gather more information about Dumas.

Ad

In the April 16, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Lily asked Damian to help her investigate Aristotle Dumas' activities in Genoa City. When Devon asked if Lily liked Damian, she explained that she was only using him to get information about Aristotle. Fans on social media speculated about Aristotle's true identity, with some believing he might be Tucker.

While addressing the current ongoings in the show's storyline, a user named Jeanette Ames posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 16, 2025, saying that Dumas could be Tucker since he sold his companies 6 years ago, just like Aristotle. Jeanette stated:

Ad

Trending

"After seeing today's US episode, Damian said that Dumas got rid of his companies and secretly kept control 6 years ago. TUCKER "sold" his companies (supposedly) 6 years ago!!! It's Tucker!!! Am I off base??"

A post made by a fan, saying that Dumas is actually Tucker (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the discussion, sharing similar sentiments about the real identity of Aristotle Dumas. Many viewers shared their thoughts about the latest developments in the plot dynamics of the CBS soap opera and claimed that Dumas is actually Tucker.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers debated about who could be pretending to be Dumas. While a netizen pointed out that Dumas could eventually come out as Cane Ashby and not Tucker, several viewers argued that Aristotle is Tucker because the latter sold his company 6 years ago, similar to what Dumas did in the storyline.

Ad

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless premiered on April 16, 2025. In this episode, Jack and Kyle presented shocking evidence to Elliot, proving that he had been secretly working with Michael Baldwin and reporting to Victor.

Ad

Instead of destroying Elliot's life and career, they gave him a choice to change sides and spy on Victor on their behalf. Elliot agreed to help them after they promised to pay and protect him

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Victor met Michael to discuss their plan. Michael informed Victor that their spy had gone quiet. Victor feared that the mole had been exposed and decided to pull him out.

They also discussed Billy's upcoming meeting with Aristotle Dumas. However, Victor refused to believe it and thought that it could be a trap. As a result, he decided to let Billy walk into it.

Ad

Ad

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Lily met Damian for dinner and asked for his assistance in gathering more information about Dumas. When Devon arrived at the scene, he asked Lily if she trusted Damian. Lily explained that she was using him to retrieve details about Aristotle.

In the meantime, Audra attempted to convince Nate that she was capable of handling Victor. Refusing to believe Audra, Nate explained that Victor had hidden motives. He stated that Victor would be the one to gain from her latest business move.

Ad

Also Read: Who is Amelia Heinle? Everything to know as The Young and the Restless actress reflects on her storyline with Billy Miller

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More