The Young and the Restless recap (April 16, 2025): Jack and Kyle flip Victor’s mole as tensions rise in Genoa City

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 16, 2025, Jack and Kyle tricked one of Victor’s spies into working for them, while Victor kept scheming. Claire spent more time with Holden, making Kyle jealous.

Lily asked Damian for help with Aristotle Dumas, even though he wasn’t sure. Nate and Audra talked about trust and power, with Victor still being a concern. Across Genoa City, relationships got more complicated and tensions rose.

Victor and Jack’s feud heated up as they tried to outsmart each other. With secrets building and alliances shifting, more drama was clearly on the way.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Kyle and Jack recruit a double agent

At Jabot on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Kyle Abbott showed Elliot Matthison proof that he had been secretly working with Michael Baldwin and reporting to Victor Newman. Instead of ruining Elliot’s career, they gave him a choice to switch sides and spy on Victor for them.

After they promised to protect and pay him, Elliot agreed and shared important information off-screen. Jack and Kyle felt proud of their plan, knowing they now had an advantage over Victor.

Victor suspects sabotage

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Victor met with Michael, who said their spy had gone quiet. Victor worried the mole had been exposed and thought about pulling him out. They also talked about Billy’s upcoming meeting with Aristotle Dumas.

Victor didn’t trust it and believed it was a trap, so he planned to let Billy walk into it. When Jack showed up bragging about his family, Victor grew more suspicious. Michael suggested backing off, but Victor refused.

Claire and Holden bond much to Kyle’s dismay

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Claire ran into Holden at the bar. They introduced themselves and had another friendly chat, growing closer. Kyle walked in while they were laughing and didn’t like what he saw.

He met Holden but stayed cold and tense. Audra and Nate arrived soon after, and Audra teased Kyle about having competition. Kyle didn’t react, but he told Claire he planned to figure out what Audra meant.

Lily recruits Damian despite the warning signs

At Society, Lily had dinner with Damian and talked about her twins before bringing up something more serious. She asked for his help in finding out what Aristotle Dumas was really doing in Genoa City. Damian was unsure, worried about risking his job and drawing attention. Still, he said it was hard to turn Lily down and agreed to think about it.

Later, Devon and Abby arrived, and Damian left. Devon questioned how much Lily trusted Damian and even asked if she liked him. Lily denied it and said she was just using Damian to get information on Dumas.

Nate and Audra's risky alliances

At Nate’s place, Audra tried to convince him she could handle Victor this time. Nate didn’t believe her at first and warned that Victor always had hidden motives. He asked what Victor might gain from her new business move. Though he was unsure at first, Nate eventually apologized and suggested they go out for a nightcap.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

