Who is Amelia Heinle? Everything to know as The Young and the Restless actress reflects on her storyline with Billy Miller

Actress Amelia Heinle, known for her role as Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless, recently opened up about her character and her storyline with Billy Miller.

In an interview with Soaps.com published on April 14, 2025, Amelia discussed her two-decade journey playing Victoria Newman. While selecting her favorite storyline in the CBS soap opera, she shared her memories of working with the late Billy Miller.

"Working with my dear, departed Billy Miller was probably the most incredible period. It was so special, and the kind of experience you’re forever grateful to have had," she shared.

Amelia mentioned in the interview that viewers fell hard for her pairing with Miller (Billy Abbott), the charming playboy now played by Jason Thompson. She noted that the ups and downs of their on-screen relationship captured the audience's attention, as they became engrossed in the passionate and unexpected romance between Victoria Newman and Billy Abbott.

"It’s so rare that you have that incredible chemistry with your scene partner, and it’s parlayed into a beautiful story," Amelia remarked.

While discussing her on-screen chemistry with actor Billy Miller, Amelia said that it was fun working with him. She stated that she wanted the time to end because it was the best time she ever had.

"I think anyone who worked with Billy or met him had fun. He was just the most fun person. He loved everyone, and everyone loved him. I never wanted it to end, and I told myself it was never going to get any better, because it was just the best time I’d ever had."

She recalled the time when Miller left the cast of The Young and the Restless. When he died in 2023, Amelia said that his death had left a hole in many hearts. While stating how Miller's departure affected her, Amelia said:

"I feel as if Victoria changed because of that time in her life. They were yin and yang, and it allowed Victoria to loosen up, and to realize there was more to life than work and being Victor Newman’s daughter."

More about Amelia Heinle's life and career

Amelia Heinle was born on March 17, 1973. Besides playing Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless, Amelia has appeared in multiple films and television shows, adding to her acting portfolio.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Amelia was brought up with four younger siblings. She grew up in Arizona and moved to New Jersey with her family when she was 15.

Amelia has been featured in films like Another Night, The Limey, Liar's Poker, and At Sachem Farm. Her fans can see her in popular television shows such as CSI: Miami, Jack & Jill, All My Children, Ghost Whisperer, and Loving.

Heinle won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2014 and 2015 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless. She also landed a nomination for Best International Actor/Actress in 2019 for the same role at the Soap Awards France.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Victoria Newman's character

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Victoria Newman was introduced as the daughter of Nikki and Victor Newman. Despite having a privileged upbringing, Victoria was often caught in the middle of her parents' turbulent relationship.

Victoria's romantic entanglements with key figures significantly impacted her narrative. She married Ryan McNeil against her parents' wishes, but their relationship ended tragically when Ryan was killed. She later got involved with J.T. Hellstrom, but they faced multiple challenges, eventually leading to a breakup.

Later, Victoria fell in love with Billy Abbott, which was one of the most important aspects of her character. As the show progressed, Victoria attempted to earn her father's respect and became deeply involved in the family business. She worked her way up at Newman Enterprises, eventually becoming the company's CEO.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

