The Young and the Restless recap (April 17, 2025): Newman war erupts as Kyle exposes Victor’s spy games

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on April 17, 2025, Victor’s secret spy plot was finally revealed. Kyle told Claire the truth, which caused tension between them. Jack and Diane also planned how to fight back against Victor’s latest move.

At the Newman ranch, Nikki grew more worried about Victor’s actions. She warned him about his feud with Jack and his interference in Claire’s love life, but he didn’t listen. She also questioned his meeting with Michael and brought up Aristotle Dumas as a possible threat.

Meanwhile, Audra kept stirring up trouble. Her interest in Kyle made Nate suspicious, leading to a tense chat between them. As the night went on, both couples danced, but with some lingering hidden tension.

Claire learns the truth about Victor’s spy at Jabot

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Kyle finally told Claire the secret he had been keeping. After avoiding her questions, he admitted that Victor had planted a spy at Jabot to steal company information. Claire was shocked to learn her grandfather would do something so ruthless.

Kyle hoped telling the truth would bring them closer, but Claire was clearly shaken. She struggled with the idea that Victor would hurt Kyle’s family out of revenge. Even though Kyle wanted to move on and enjoy the night, Claire couldn’t ignore what she had just learned. Victor’s actions had now affected her relationship, and she started to wonder if being with Kyle was worth the trouble.

Nikki confronts Victor, but his vendettas persist

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Nikki asked Victor about his secret meeting with Michael Baldwin and once again tried to stop his fight with Jack. But Victor stood by his plan and brushed off her concerns.

When they talked about Claire and Kyle, Nikki said Claire deserved a chance at love. Victor disagreed and said it would only end in heartbreak. The talk shifted to Aristotle Dumas contacting Billy. Nikki wanted Victor to stop him before he made a move on Chancellor, but Victor said there was no need to act yet.

Jack and Diane strategize after spy reveal

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane talked about how well Kyle handled Victor’s spy. Jack was proud, but Diane was upset that Victor would go that far. She feared more trouble could come and even suggested striking back at Newman Enterprises.

Jack didn’t want to escalate things. Though angry, he believed in protecting Jabot’s values. Still, he was ready to defend the company. Things got tense when Jack said Michael Baldwin had set up the spying. Diane was furious and called Michael a snake, feeling betrayed. Jack warned her not to confront him yet, saying they needed to keep their advantage.

Audra’s obsession unnerves Nate and Kyle

Audra kept Nate guessing with her focus on Kyle. Over drinks, Nate warned her that Victor might be using her, but Audra felt confident she could handle it and beat the competition.

Nate also asked why she kept provoking Kyle. Audra said it was harmless, but Nate sensed deeper motives, especially when she said Claire and Kyle wouldn’t last.

Later, Audra pulled Nate to the dance floor and exchanged tense looks with Kyle. Her smile was unsettling, and Kyle looked uneasy, knowing she could still cause problems.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

