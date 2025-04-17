The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 18 to 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Loyalties are waiting to be tested on The Young and the Restless in the upcoming episodes from April 18, 2025. As Victor Newman is playing multiple games, many lives are at stake. On one hand, his trusted attorney, Michael Baldwin, is stretching his marriage and friendships to work for him, while on the other, he is setting up Audra Charles to challenge Kyle Abbott's love for Claire.

Ad

While this may jeopardize Claire Newman's life, it is also likely to put Audra's relationship with Nate Hastings at stake. Meanwhile, Victor will continue spying within Jabot Cosmetics. This may threaten the safety of his planted spy.

The past few episodes of The Young and the Restless revolved around the Abbott family's scare as Traci Abbott's fiancé, Alan Laurent, turned out to be the evil twin, Martin Laurent. It was also revealed that Martin was behind the kidnappings in town. With Martin exposed, the danger hanging over Traci, Phyllis, Sharon and Genoa City at large was over.

Ad

Trending

As expected, Victor Newman continued to conspire against the Abbotts, although Jack Abbott and his son, Kyle, identified one of the spies. Meanwhile, Victor entrusted Audra with a task, with a job offer to cover. However, Nate warned Audra against trusting Victor. Elsewhere, Lily Winters bonded with Damian Kane, pushing him to reveal more about his boss, Aristotle Dumas.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless continues to present complicated interpersonal dynamics between influential families of the fictional Genoa City. The soap carries on as a long-running daily show, airing on CBS since March 1973.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Audra has a secret agenda

Ad

As fans already know, Victor Newman disapproved of his granddaughter's affair with his enemy, the Abbott family's son. However, Claire Grace-Newman did not care about her grandfather's opinion and went ahead with her relationship with Kyle Abbott. Recently, Kyle invited Claire to move in with him, a decision she is yet to take.

As such, Victor has appointed Audra Charles to derail Kyle's future. With Claire planning to move in with Kyle, Victor will likely ask Audra to get into action and set a trap for Kyle. The two plan to trick Kyle into a situation that will make him look bad to Claire. This may involve Audra seducing Kyle to expose his true colors.

Ad

However, Nate Hastings, who is suspicious of Audra's sudden affinity for Victor's job offer, will find Audra's secrecy questionable. He warned Holden Novak away from Audra on Tuesday's episode, dated April 15, 2025. Audra's furtiveness may spoil their budding and peaceful relationship.

However, Nate will likely not guess Audra's real target to be Kyle and assume Holden as Audra's sudden interest. Since Holden continues to flirt with Audra, whether Nate sees the truth remains to be seen.

Ad

The Young and the Restless: Michael's marriage is in trouble

Ad

Recently, Michael Baldwin was pulled into various stressful duties by Victor Newman. Michael also needed to get into secret intel discovery and espionage for his boss, something that is affecting his friendship with the Abbotts.

Friday, April 18, 2025, will find Michael face-to-face with Diane Abbott on The Young and the Restless. She will likely ask him tough questions, putting him in a spot. Michael may face a dilemma between loyalty to his employer and honesty towards a friend.

Ad

The upcoming week of April 21, 2025, will further find Michael in marital tension. This time around, Lauren Fenmore will quiz him on his work for Victor and show concern for his work stress. The soap's spoilers suggest Lauren will worry about the tasks Michael is expected to get done. This will cause some strain between the couple.

The Young and the Restless: Lily is concerned about Damian

Ad

The past few episodes showed Lily Winters and Damian Kane developing a good rapport as the latter cannot take his mind away from Lily. Wednesday's episode, dated April 16, 2025, saw Lily acknowledge the fact that Damian revealed a lot of his secrets to her. She also put forth the request to know more about his boss, Aristotle Dumas.

While reluctant, Damian may oblige her with some information in future. On the other hand, Lily's brother, Devon Winters, distrusts Damian, and this is a bone of contention between Lily and Devon. Devon may keep pressuring her to stay away from Damian.

Ad

The upcoming The Young and the Restless episodes will find Lily meeting Amy Lewis. She will likely share her concerns about Damian. She may share the problems between Devon and Damian and how secretive Damian is. She may also point out Damian's attitude towards Nate. Amy may step in to bring peace between Damian, Devon and Nate.

Also Read: The Young and the Restless' romance watch 2025: New couples and breakups

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to watch Damian's shady antics and Victor's highhanded moves on The Young and the Restless.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More