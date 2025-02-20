Tracey Bregman plays the iconic role of Lauren Fenmore in The Young and the Restless. The character was introduced in the soap opera in 1983 and soon became an important part of the show. Lauren had a dramatic love life and long-standing conflicts, making her an interesting figure.

She has a Los Angeles-based silicone business which has grown and transformed her character over the years. Lauren's character in The Young and the Restless is first shown as a spoiled and manipulative young woman but later becomes more complex and layered.

Her evolution from a troublemaker to a respected businesswoman has added depth to her character.

Lauren's story in The Young and the Restless

Tracey Bregman and Christian Le Blanc as Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin (Image via Instagram @traceybregman1)

Lauren is introduced as a spoiled and manipulative young woman in The Young and the Restless. She has affairs with some crucial characters such as Paul Williams and also Michael Baldwin. She marries Michael and their relationship is one of the most beloved relationships on The Young and the Restless.

One of Lauren's many emotional and gripping stories in the series is her feud with Sheila Carter. Sheila is one of the most dangerous and obsessive women on the show and she once kidnapped Lauren's son. Their decades-long feud generates Lauren's identity as a strong and fearless heroine.

Lauren’s relationships with her family and friends let the audience see that she can display her softer side. Her strong love for her son Fenmore made her stand by him all through his battles.

She enjoys complete honesty and openness with Phyllis Summers. Lauren’s ability to balance love, friendship, and career makes her a well-rounded character. She is a well-loved woman who stands by her family, and adds beauty in the lives of the people around her.

Lauren runs Fenmore’s Boutique, a high-end fashion company. With her business skills, she stands out in the competition and can compete with Victor Newman.

Tracey Bregman’s portrayal of Lauren Fenmore

Tracey Bregman has been showered with praise and awards for playing Lauren Fenmore. In 1991, Caryn Richman briefly played Lauren during Bregman's maternity leave.

In 1985, Bregman became the first actress to win the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for playing Lauren. She was also nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2006 and 2008 for the same role.

