Why are there chances of Adam getting played by Victor Newman? Plot dynamics explored

The recent developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless suggest that some drama is brewing between Adam and Victor Newman. According to the storyline of the CBS soap opera, Victor Newman does not just run companies, he runs the board. Victor's latest moves showcase that his son, Adam, is just another piece in his calculated game.
Previously on The Young and the Restless, Victor had made a series of moves such as offering Adam the CEO position at Newman Media.
He had also encouraged Adam to move back into the Newman ranch and also pushed him towards a reunion with Chelsea.
It seemed like Victor was giving his son everything he had ever wanted. He offered him power, stability, and a chance to rebuild his family.
However, fans refused to take Victor at face value, suspecting a deeper motive behind his plans. Fans already know that Victor does not act out of sentiment.
His decision to welcome Adam into the family might appear normal, but his move situated Adam in a place where Victor could keep a close eye on him.
Victor asked Adam to come back to the Newman house. He placed him in a role that is high-powered, but still distant from the core of the empire at Newman Enterprises.
According to fans, it seemed that Victor tried to maintain control while letting Adam believe he was winning.
On the other hand, Adam was hopeful for a fresh start and craved his father’s approval. However, it appeared that he got played right into Victor’s hands.
While addressing the current ongoings, fans wondered whether Victor was genuinely trying to build bridges, or was simply planning for a bigger power play.
Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless
In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 18, 2025, Diane visited Michael and confronted him about his involvement in Victor's plan against Jabot.
When Michael refused to answer her questions, Diane warned him not to take the wrong side in the Abbott-Newman war.
Michael attempted to defend his position. He explained that he was simply trying to keep Victor in check. While they discussed Victor's next moves, Diane revealed that Victor was trying to break Claire and Kyle's relationship.
Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Victor called Audra while the latter was with Nate.
He ordered Audra to break Kyle and Claire's relationship and explained that her entire future depended on it. Audra agreed to execute Victor's orders.
When Nate asked her about her plan, she said that everything was fine. Audra struggled to choose between Victor and Nate.
She accepted Victor's proposal because her position was at stake since Victor was targeting the Abbotts.
Later, in The Young and the Restless, Michael visited Victor and informed him about his conversation with Diane. He revealed that the Abbotts were getting suspicious about Victor's plans.
He then suggested that Victor should pull back their spies from Jabot and halt his next moves.
However, Victor refused, saying that he would never back down. He was confident that the Abbotts had no clue about his next moves. He explained that he wanted revenge against Jack.
Michael was worried because he feared that Victor was making the wrong choice by attacking the Abbotts.
Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.