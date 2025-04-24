The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 25 to May 2, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks on The Young and the Restless threaten explosive moves, heart-wrenching turmoil, and game-changing surprises as the diverse storylines reach their climactic May sweeps on The Young and the Restless.

Victor Newman will ramp up his bid to split Claire and Kyle, previewing potential consequences within the Newman family. Claire is unmoved, however, and will pay a price for wanting to move in with Kyle, especially when Nikki shows support behind her and Victoria drags her heels.

Elsewhere, in the Abbott house, Diane's big reveal for redoing the living room finally reaches the light of day, and Jack's reaction will be all or nothing about her project.

Lily, meanwhile, will start to receive cryptic gifts from a secret admirer, paving the way for another love enigma. Audra will keep circling both Nate and Kyle, suspicious of Lily and tensioning from Sally.

Billy will make Sally a tempting offer that can alter her career, and Phyllis ramps up her manipulation of Daniel's destiny. Add to all of this Holden Novak's actions, which will become increasingly disturbing, raising an alarm in those who know him.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Victor doubles down on control while Claire denies on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman will double down on his disdain for Claire's relationship with Kyle, so much so that he'll go and pressure Audra to take her sabotage into high gear. He'll warn her that she'll lose his support for her business aspirations unless she moves to cut Claire away from Kyle sooner rather than later.

In a display of strength, Claire will stand up to Victor's manipulations and pledge to move on with Kyle, even if it means openly disobeying her grandfather. Nikki will support Claire's choice, encouraging her to live on her terms, while Victoria will be conflicted between her allegiance to Victor and her daughter.

Summer Newman will also be pulled into this drama, noticing that Kyle's relationship with Claire is more serious than she had thought. As she observes the couple making plans for their future together, Summer will go into overdrive, ensuring to stop it before she loses Kyle forever.

The growing family feud will not only push loyalties to the limit but also create a Newman family power struggle that has the potential to impact business and personal relationships.

Diane unveils Abbott mansion renovations, and Jack reacts on The Young and the Restless

Diane Jenkins will eagerly reveal her Abbott mansion renovation to wow Jack and cement her place in his life and legacy. This unveiling is not merely about looks; Diane views it as a symbolic gesture of her devotion to family and tomorrow.

Kyle's reaction will be loving, especially as he gets ready to move in with Claire and begin anew. However, Jack's response will be charged with more emotion. If he perceives the changes as intrusive or excessive, it will potentially distance him from Diane.

Alternatively, honest approbation by Jack can bring them closer together. This plot will have to deal with trust, respect, and the barely perceptible tension still present due to Diane's background.

Lily’s admirer stirs a new mystery on The Young and the Restless

Lily Winters will be taken aback when she starts getting thoughtful presents and mysterious notes from a secret admirer. Although Damian Kane has expressed his interest in Lily, this new development is more mysterious and calculated, causing some to wonder if the admirer could be someone other than expected, maybe even a recast Cane Ashby or the mysterious Aristotle Dumas.

As Lily attempts to determine who's behind the gestures, the love mystery will play out along with her increasing suspicions about Audra. This twist will complicate Lily's plot, drawing her in both romantic and investigative ways as she balances curiosity, suspicion, and intrigue.

Billy offers Sally a new job, and Phyllis pushes Daniel further on The Young and the Restless

Billy Abbott will offer Sally a job at Abbott Communications, eager to have someone gifted on his staff in the absence of Daniel's lackluster enthusiasm. While at first rejected by Sally based on her commitment to Marquetti and the fashion world, Billy's proposal will stay with her, especially as things become more in doubt about her present status.

Meanwhile, Phyllis will become increasingly bossy in trying to bring Daniel into the business, feeling a secure job will calm him down. Her inability to yield will strain her affair with Daniel and Billy, exploding into a melee that leaves Phyllis battered. This commercial triangle will fudge ambition and domination, ushering in further tensions.

Holden Novak's strange behaviour escalates on The Young and the Restless

Holden Novak will also continue to exhibit strange behavior, focusing his efforts on Audra Charles with intensity that starts getting on the nerves of those in their inner circles.

Despite Sally's warning and Audra's trepidation, Holden will continue to attempt to insert himself in Audra's work and life. He'll invite her on dates, try to extend encounters, and even compete for a job at her firm, all the while she'll be trying to keep Nate ignorant.

With Nate gone traveling with Amy for therapy, Holden's advances will be unchecked, but won't go unnoticed. Sally will keep on raising the alarm, and Holden's resolve will soon turn over into something darker on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

