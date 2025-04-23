"Looked like a python" – The Young and the Restless viewers react to Phyllis’ eye-popping outfit

Phyllis Summers is a principal persona on The Young and the Restless. Played by Michelle Stafford, the character is presented as fierce, bold and sassy. As such, she is strikingly dressed and is expected to have a screen presence.

However, her recent outfit for Monday and Tuesday's episodes, dated April 21 and 22, 2025, became the source of debate for her fans. Many of The Young and the Restless viewers took to social media to express their opinion on the outfit and how Phyllis looked in it. One viewer, going by the name of Susan Anhold, commented, with an emoji of a snake:

"Looked like a python"

A fan's reaction to Phyllis's Monday outfit (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Susan was replying to a Facebook post by Sue Holman McCarville on the soap's fan page titled Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers. Sue wondered if the dress was a costume from the cats.

The original social media post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Many others voiced similar viewpoints about Phyllis's outfit, most of them equating it to snake skin, and calling her business wear horrific.

More fan responses on the same thread (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

On the other hand, many of Phyllis's fans maintained that she looked good and could carry off any costume.

Some fans like Phyllis's look in the outfit (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

The Young and the Restless: What is Phyllis's current stance in the plot?

As fans already know, Phyllis and her rival, Sharon, were taken hostage in a ruined psychiatric facility. While they resolved their differences to fight for their lives together, they were ultimately rescued by Nick, Billy and the police. Later, Martin Laurent was revealed to be the kidnapper.

Since her rescue, Phyllis had been trying to immerse herself in work. She collaborated with Billy on his new project. As such, she got on board with his Abbott Communications. However, she became suspicious about his secret benefactor, Aristotle Dumas, since she found no information about him.

When Billy refused to listen to her advice, she reached out to Sally. However, recent The Young and the Restless episodes found Sally jealous of her because of her association with her beau.

On the other hand, she made a deal with Billy about getting her son Daniel onboard. Initially kicked about the project, Daniel soon became disinterested in it. Monday's episode, dated April 21, 2025, saw Phyllis trying to convince Daniel to stay on the job to heal. She seemed incapable of fathoming his listlessness towards the corporate world.

The next episode saw her thrashing the idea out with Billy. While the latter insisted that Daniel be left alone to grieve, Phyllis was resolute that Daniel needed to be part of the company. As Daniel reached out to Tessa to start a wild journey towards the musical world, Phyllis felt offended about him not taking the help she offered.

The Young and the Restless: What may Phyllis do now?

As mentioned before, Michelle Stafford's Phyllis is trying to cope with trauma by distracting herself with work. That is why she collaborated with Billy to join Abbott Communications, along with her son. However, Daniel is not going to take her route.

Phyllis will continue to resist Daniel's choices for some time. Moreover, she may consider walking out on Billy's company after he gives her an ultimatum to commit or leave. However, Daniel will likely ask her to do what heals her and leave him to heal separately. As such, he will convince her to join Abbott Communications.

Whether her and Billy's professional collaboration will evolve into a romance, and be a threat to Sally remains to be seen.

Look out for Phyllis on The Young and the Restless as she makes emotionally tough decisions.

