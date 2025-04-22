The Young and the Restless recap (April 22, 2025): Sally urges Billy to fire Phyllis while love blooms for Claire and Kyle

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 22, 2025, tension rose at Abbott Communications as Phyllis kept pushing her ideas, while Sally grew worried about the company’s future. Billy felt torn between staying loyal and making smart choices, especially with Sally urging him to make a big change.

At Crimson Lights, Tessa cheered up Daniel and gave him a new outlook. Her support sparked an idea for him, but Phyllis caused more tension by interfering, making Daniel question her place in his life.

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Claire and Kyle decided to move in together. They shared heartfelt “I love yous,” but while Claire stayed hopeful, Kyle worried about how Victor would react to their growing relationship.

Phyllis pushes Daniel’s return while Sally raises red flags

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis told Billy she was committed to Abbott Communications and pushed him to consider hiring Daniel once he was ready. But Billy wasn’t sure and said Daniel needed to be fully focused first.

Phyllis was upset by his doubt and got more irritated when Sally joined them. She snapped at Sally and left. Afterward, Sally told Billy he was too soft on Phyllis. She warned that Phyllis was unpredictable and could ruin the company, urging Billy to fire her before things got worse.

Tessa inspires Daniel, while Phyllis feels sidelined

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Tessa gave Daniel a pep talk and a cookie to cheer him up. She shared how learning the harmonica helped her get past a creative block and encouraged Daniel to try something new. He seemed inspired and hinted that his new idea might even involve Tessa.

Later, Phyllis showed up wanting to talk to Daniel alone, but he said there was nothing left to discuss about Abbott Communications. When Phyllis realized he’d been turning to Tessa for advice instead of her, she looked hurt but tried to hide it. Phyllis felt more alone than ever, between work stress and Daniel pulling away.

Claire and Kyle take the plunge and say “I love you”

At Society, Claire and Kyle had a sweet moment as she quickly agreed to move in with him. Kyle was happy but also a little worried. He thought Claire might not realize how upset Victor could be about them living together.

Claire knew Victor might be a problem, but said she was sure about her decision. She then told Kyle she was in love with him. Kyle was surprised and asked how she could be sure if she had never been in love before. Claire explained her feelings with honesty, and her words touched Kyle.

He told her he loved her too, not because he had to, but because he truly felt it. They kissed and shared a close moment, though Kyle still worried about Victor’s reaction. Claire stayed hopeful and promised to fight for their relationship, no matter what.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

