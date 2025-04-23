“Don’t interact with this moron” — The Young and the Restless star Michael Graziadei exposes fake account scamming

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas, which started in the year 1973. The show is set in the fictional city of Genoa. The storyline of this daytime soap opera revolves around the powerful families of the fictional city, like The Newmans, The Abbotts, The Chancellors, and a few more.

Recently, actor Michael Graziadei, who plays the role of Daniel Romalotti on CBS's daytime soap opera, warned fans. The actor posted a photo on Instagram on April 22, 2025, warning his fans about his fake account.

Previously, The Young and the Restless actress Tracey E. Bregman also faced a similar issue with fans creating a fake TikTok account in her name.

Everything to know about The Young and the Restless' Michael Graziadei's fake account

Michael Graziadei is an American actor who became a victim of a fake account. The actor found out that someone was pretending to be him on social media. The actor leveraged his official Instagram ID by sharing a screenshot of the sham profile, calling out the person who forged his online identity as a 'MORON.'

Considerate of his fans, he requested them not to interact or be party to such scams happening online. Very woke of The Young and the Restless actor to also put a spotlight on such activities that are taking place so often recently and are now very casually normalized!

"This ain’t me… don’t interact with this moron. I do NOT have other accounts, and I will only interact with people here on my official account. Thanks y’all"

Accounts of popular people like celebrities and influencers succumb to such con tricks all the time. Since these faces are already super trustworthy and have a great fan base, these fake profiles intend to scam people, aka fans, by committing financial fraud, getting out their personal information, or damaging their reputation, leading personal agendas and related works.

This is not the first time that any of the Young and the Restless stars have been victims of online fraud; previously, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), and alum Robert Newman (Ashland Locke) have also gone on record addressing the same issue.

Here's an insider on the life of The Young and the Restless Star Michael Graziadei

Michael Graziadei, who plays the character of Daniel Romalotti Jr. on the show, is an American actor born on September 22, 1979. Although he was born in Germany, he studied at Nashua High School in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA, and worked his way up in the American soap opera industry.

He was working as a bartender at the Saddle Ranch on Sunset Blvd. when his stars got lucky and he got cast in The Young and the Restless. The character of Daniel Romalotti Jr. was introduced on the soap opera in 1994 by twins Desiree & Hannah Wheel. Graziadei stepped into the role in 2004 and has been a recurring character on the show.

Apart from playing Daniel Romalotti Jr. on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the actor has been a part of several other projects like The Lincoln Lawyer, The Rookie, S.W.A.T., Chicago PD, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and many more.

The actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Carey on live television on the talk show The Talk on March 21, 2023. Together, they have two children, Arlo Wilde and Oliver Bear, born in August of 2021.

