The Young and the Restless star Tracey E. Bregman warns fans to be aware of social media scammers

Tracey E. Bregman, who plays Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless, warned her fans to be aware of social media scammers via a post on March 11, 2025. The actress warned her fans after she learned about a TikTok account under her name asking for money.

Tracey E. Bregman recently expressed her feelings about seeing a fake social media account pretending to be her. The Young and the Restless, star reportedly came across a fake TikTok account of hers, which is also extorting money from her fans. The actress went on Instagram and posted a photo on March 12, 2025, with a warning that said:

"FYI I am Not on TikTok this is the only account you will see that I have authorized. So, I am Not speaking to you on TikTok and they won't help me even though I reported the accounts."

What's happening with Tracey E. Bregman from The Young and the Restless?

Tracey E. Bregman was born in Munich, Germany on May 29, 1963. The actress has recently come across a fake TikTok account pretending to be her and warned the fans about the same. She posted on Instagram and captioned it with:

"Unfortunately, TikTok didn’t take down the account even though the faker is asking people for money and talking to them. I had to start a new one but honestly, I usually just post here and @godstablepodcast will be posting on all formats including @tiktok if you do speak with me in the DM’s you know it’s always on IG."

Several other stars have also faced the same issue related to their social media presence. Conner Floyd her former costar also posted a warning story on his Instagram earlier this month telling his fans the same.

"If you are communicating with anyone using my name or pictures, it's not me... Keep a sharp eye," he said.

About Tracey E. Bregman

Tracey E. Bregman is best known for her portrayal of Lauren Fenmore in The Young and the Restless. She won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series in 1985 and has been nominated for several other Daytime Emmy Awards. In a crossover, between soap operas, Tracey played the role of Lauren Fenmore in The Bold and The Beautiful as well.

The actor has been a part of other projects, namely, Three on a Date, The Funny Farm, The Concrete Jungle, and others.

The Young and the Restless was first aired in the year 1973, the show completed its 50th anniversary in the year 2023. Making it one of the longest-running daytime soap operas on American television. The soap is set in the city of Genoa, where the story follows the dynamic lives of the characters dealing with different themes of drama.

Fans of the soap can catch the latest episodes of The Young and The Restless on CBS Network and Hulu.

