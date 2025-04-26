The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from April 28 to May 2, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, airing between April 28 and May 2, 2025, Phyllis is hit with a surprise she didn’t see coming, and Michael’s loyalty to Victor puts pressure on his marriage to Lauren. Nikki also steps in to help Kyle and Claire, showing that she’s more than just Victor’s wife. She’s strong and determined in her own way.

Elsewhere, Audra and Sally team up, and Summer faces a work problem that could affect her personal life, too. Victor keeps turning up the pressure, especially on Adam and Michael. Meanwhile, Chelsea makes a bold decision that could change everything.

Previously, Adam’s surprise for Chelsea wasn’t a marriage proposal; it was a job offer, which led to a funny mix-up. Diane also found a special old portrait in the Abbott attic that made Jack feel more connected to his family. At the Society, Lily and Audra asked Holden questions about Damian Kane and started to suspect he’s hiding something big.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 28 to May 2, 2025

Monday, April 28: Ultimatums and firestarters

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor gives Michael another demand, and Michael’s getting tired of always following orders. Lily decides to get closer to Holden, even though she knows he could be trouble. Over at the Abbott house, Jack gives Billy some support, but with their rocky past, it might not last for long.

Tuesday, April 29: Secrets and shifts

Billy and Phyllis’ partnership heads into unpredictable territory, raising questions about their long-term goals. Mariah struggles with guilt as she keeps a secret from Tessa, despite knowing the truth could strengthen their bond. Audra and Sally cook up a new scheme, and whether or not it works, they’re having a blast doing it.

Wednesday, April 30: Lines in the sand

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, things take a surprising turn for Billy and Phyllis as their work together starts to get complicated. Mariah feels guilty for keeping something from Tessa, even though telling the truth could bring them closer. Meanwhile, Audra and Sally come up with a new plan, and even if it doesn’t work, they’re having fun causing trouble.

Thursday, May 1: Breaking points

Victor puts more pressure on Audra, asking her to do even more as his big plans grow. Lauren hits her limit and gets fed up, especially with Michael always siding with Victor. Summer faces a big problem at work that could ruin her career, but Chelsea might be the one who ends up paying the price.

Friday, May 2: Playing dirty and paying the price

At the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor tells Adam to fight dirty, not that Adam needs much of a push to play rough. But his actions may come back to bite him. Chelsea makes a bold choice that could change her life and maybe even lead to her leaving town. Meanwhile, Phyllis is more worried than ever about Daniel, especially as new love interests start to show up.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

