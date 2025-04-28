What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (April 29, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on April 29, 2025, the drama in Genoa City will revolve around characters like Sally Spectra, Audra Charles, and Phyllis Summers, who face challenges that could change their lives.

In this episode, Sally and Audra will team up to make plans, Phyllis will deal with a major setback at work, and Mariah will be hiding a big secret. As the story unfolds, the viewers can expect secrets to come out, relationships to be tested, and new alliances to form.

Previously, Victor exploded at Michael over loyalty issues and threw him out after a fierce argument. Meanwhile, Jack and Billy caught up at the jazz lounge before Michael arrived with troubling news. Claire hesitated about moving in with Kyle, and Lily confronted Audra and Holden over hidden secrets.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on April 29, 2025

Sally and Audra scheme together

Sally Spectra has been struggling lately with her emotions and loyalty to different people in Genoa City. Now, she’s trying to get back in control, and teaming up with Audra Charles could be a big part of that. Audra is still upset after her recent fight with Lily Winters and may see Sally as the perfect partner to help her through the drama.

As the tension between them grows, Sally and Audra could come up with a plan that causes big problems for others. However, with Sally dealing with her own issues, their alliance could easily get out of hand.

Phyllis faces a setback

Phyllis Summers has been caught up in a lot of drama lately, and in tomorrow’s episode, she’ll face a big setback. After all the chaos with the kidnapping, Phyllis has been trying to get her life back on track. However, her obsession with Daniel Romalotti Jr. working at Abbott Communications has caused problems, especially with Billy Abbott.

Billy will sit down with Phyllis and tell her that things can’t go on like this, hinting that she might soon face serious consequences. As her frustrations grow, Phyllis could lose everything she’s worked so hard for at Abbott. This could also push her into a major emotional breakdown, making the future look tough for her.

Mariah hides a secret

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland will be keeping a secret from her wife, Tessa Porter. When Mariah meets up with Tessa, it’ll be clear that something is bothering her, but she won’t want to talk about it. Tessa, being caring and supportive, will quickly notice that something’s wrong and will try to get Mariah to open up.

Still, Mariah will hold back and might even make up a story to hide the truth. Keeping secrets could end up causing big problems for their relationship. Mariah’s emotions might become too much for her to handle, and she may have to face the truth before it causes even more pain.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

