April 2025 has been a month of transition on The Young and the Restless. Several veteran faces have left the canvas, including Traci Abbott, portrayed by Beth Maitland, and Ashley Abbott, portrayed by Eileen Davidson, who both left Genoa City for New York after some recent dramatic plots.

Ad

Christopher Cousins also said goodbye to playing Martin Laurent after the character was apprehended. These exits were specially connected to the conclusion of existing storylines, but did not exclude possible returns in the future. At the same time, some old characters came back to the show.

Jay Eddie Peck came back as Cole Howard, reuniting with Victoria Newman and establishing new relationships with Claire. Melissa Ordway came back as Abby Newman Winters, resuming her role once again in the families of Newman and Winters.

Ad

Trending

Judah Mackey recurred as Connor Newman, and Redding Munsell recurred as young Harrison Abbott for sentimental Abbott family scenes. Valarie Pettiford (Amy Lewis) and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa Porter) reappeared as well, enriching the show's ongoing personal and medical storylines on The Young and the Restless.

Complete list of comings and goings in April 2025 on The Young and the Restless

Returns/Newbies

Ad

1) Jay Eddie Peck as Cole Howard

Viewers were delighted to welcome back returning character Jay Eddie Peck as Cole Howard. A major element of The Young and the Restless history during the '90s, Cole has had a profound connection to Victoria Newman as they've been married and they've lost a child together.

Ad

And now that he's home, he's reconnecting with Victoria and bonding with her daughter Claire. With Peck's organic chemistry with Amelia Heinle and all the interesting family dynamics that are happening, Cole's return could completely alter Victoria's future.

2) Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis

Valarie Pettiford continued to make her presence felt as Amy Lewis. A new player in The Young and the Restless world, Amy is nicely connected to Genoa City's current storylines.

Ad

Amy just spent some time with Nate Hastings, who revealed important information to her regarding her health. Pettiford adds sophistication and emotional resonance to Amy's story, connecting her subtly to the larger Newman family dramas via Nate's circle.

3) Cait Fairbanks as Tessa Porter

Following a quiet period, Cait Fairbanks reprised her role as Tessa Porter. Tessa, known for her resilience and commitment, was back and saved someone on April 22 on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

4) Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman Winters

Melissa Ordway's Abby Newman Winters finally returned. After being shockingly removed from the contract after the wedding, Abby returned to catch up with Devon Hamilton and Lily Winters.

Abby, the child of Victor Newman and Ashley Abbott, has a history of juggling ambition, love, and family obligation. Her return fortifies the Newman family plot and suggests that Abby's tumultuous love life and business aspirations are not done yet.

Ad

Ad

5) Judah Mackey as Connor Newman

Connor Newman is on the show as Young Judah Mackey. Being the son of Chelsea Lawson and Adam Newman, Connor is well familiar with trauma and emotional turmoil.

His return is part of the fragile rebuilding of his family, now that Adam and Chelsea have achieved some mutual understanding. Connor's scenes hold the potential for emotional nuance, given that he's usually the stabilizing influence for his tormented parents.

Ad

6) Redding Munsell as Harrison Abbott

Lastly, Redding Munsell came back as Harrison Abbott. Harrison, Kyle Abbott's and Tara Locke's son (and raised by Kyle and Summer), is a reminder of innocence amid the Abbott family's perpetual drama.

His adorable moments with Kyle, Summer, and Diane are a welcome respite of love and happiness to the show.

7) Jai Rodriguez as Pietro the Party Planner

Jai Rodriguez, who plays Pietro, the hot party planner, is new to Genoa City. The Newmans will hire Pietro to organize a special celebration: Nikki Newman's birthday bash, coming up.

Ad

Rodriguez debuts on May 28 as part of a four-episode guest storyline. Party ambiance will include plenty of high-end settings, complete with surprises courtesy of Victor Newman himself on The Young and the Restless.

Exits

1) Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott

Beth Maitland, who has portrayed Traci Abbott since 1982 on The Young and the Restless, has once again left the canvas, but not permanently. After a heartfelt storyline involving her whirlwind romance and engagement to Martin Laurent, Traci decided to leave town for New York alongside her sister, Ashley.

Ad

Traci’s story over the years has been deeply rooted in resilience, family loyalty, and emotional strength. Though she’s exiting now, history shows that Traci’s returns are often packed with heartfelt Abbott family moments, and this time, the door has been left open.

Ad

2) Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott

Eileen Davidson's Ashley Abbott left Genoa City, bidding farewell to Traci for New York and a new beginning. Ashley's existence had only just reached its lowest point after personal and professional catastrophes in the form of complicated family scandals and her ruined engagement.

Familiar for her independence and battles with mental illness, Ashley's departure gives room for a sensational comeback when least anticipated.

3) Christopher Cousins as Martin Laurent

Ad

Christopher Cousins wrapped up his short, dark stint as Martin Laurent, the unstable twin brother of deceased Dr. Alan Laurent. His story, woven with obsession and manipulation, concluded with his arrest and his exit from the show.

Cousin's brooding acting as Martin provided the show with an eerie tone this spring, but his exit clears the way for Traci and the Abbotts to heal from his disruption on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More