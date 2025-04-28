"Getting ready to leave the show” – Fans speculate what Cole’s mysterious cough could mean on The Young and the Restless

J. Eddie Peck's Cole Howard of The Young and the Restless has been appearing intermittently on the soap since his introduction in April 1993. He was part of Victoria Newman and Ashley Abbott's romantic story arc between 1993 and 1999. The character returned to the soap's storyline in 2023 in the dramatic story arc involving his criminal aunt, Jordan Howard.

Ad

Currently, Cole has Victor's blessings to be part of the latter's family. However, fans are worried that he may have a short stay ahead of him. One viewer, going by the name of Deborah Gokey, commented:

"Getting ready to leave the show"

A fan's comment on Cole's cough (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Deborah was replying to another viewer, named Amy Love Nowocin, on The Young and the Restless Facebook fan page, titled Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers. Amy inquired what the viewers thought about Cole's cough.

Ad

Trending

The original fan post on Facebook (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Many fans thought the character might be sick, and the story arc may be pushing for his exit.

Ad

Fans worried about Cole's exit (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

A few fans discussed Cole's lack of a proper storyline, while others hoped he would not exit.

Ad

Fans discuss Cole's lack of storyline (Image via Facebook/@Young and restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

However, some viewers believed this could indicate a new storyline, suggesting a few.

Ad

Some fans hope it is a new storyline (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

The Young and the Restless: What may be happening with Cole?

Ad

In Thursday's episode, April 24, 2025, Cole Howard returned home after a long international trip. Victoria and Claire welcomed him, while he brought thoughtful gifts for each of them. The family had a conversation on the significance of Cole's gift to Victoria.

Cole then met Victor to hand over a gift for him. As the Newman patriarch brought up the topic of his granddaughter seeing Kyle Abbott, Cole pointed out that it was their decision. Alluding to the famous Abbott-Newman rivalry, he further insisted that all the others needed to stay out of the budding romance between the youngsters.

Ad

Later, he took his wife and daughter to lunch and got an update on the recent events surrounding Jordan, Ian and Traci's engagement. When Claire informed her parents about her decision to move in with her boyfriend, her father was taken aback. However, he encouraged her, promising to have her back.

Soon, he had a coughing fit. As his family worried about him, he informed them that he had been having a cough for some days. He wondered whether he had picked up an infection on the plane while on his trips. However, he soon diverted the discussion to Kyle and his affairs.

Ad

Also Read: Why are there rumors of Cole Howard leaving The Young and the Restless? Plot dynamics explored

A swift look at Cole Howard of The Young and the Restless

Ad

Child actor, N. P. Schoch's Cole, was introduced to the soap's fans in 1980, and appeared in the show for a year. Son of Eve Howard, the character had a paternity issue since his mother wrongly claimed the Newman patriarch to be his father.

However, J Eddie Peck's Cole, hired by Nikki as a stable worker, found interest in Victoria and the two eloped in the 1990s story arc. Although forced to annul their marriage, the lovebirds remarried on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

Ashley Abbott drove a wedge between them, while Victoria became pregnant with their baby. After the baby was born, she was declared dead. This broke down Cole and Victoria's relationship. Pursued by Ashley to have a baby with her, Cole left town for Oxford in 1999.

Also Read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 25 to May 2, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

He next appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2023. Jordan had tricked him in Nikki's name into coming to the Lake House. After Jordan was exposed and he found his presumed-dead daughter alive, Cole stayed back to rebuild his life around his family.

Ad

Cole reunited with his former wife, Victoria, in the last year. However, his story arc has remained on the back burner for some time now. Whether his coughing fit is a new arc or his exit plot remains to be seen.

Also Read: The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 28 to May 2, 2025)

Continue watching The Young and the Restless every weekday to find out Cole's future on the CBS soap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More