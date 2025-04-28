"Getting ready to leave the show” – Fans speculate what Cole’s mysterious cough could mean on The Young and the Restless

J. Eddie Peck's Cole Howard of The Young and the Restless has been appearing intermittently on the soap since his introduction in April 1993. He was part of Victoria Newman and Ashley Abbott's romantic story arc between 1993 and 1999. The character returned to the soap's storyline in 2023 in the dramatic story arc involving his criminal aunt, Jordan Howard.
Currently, Cole has Victor's blessings to be part of the latter's family. However, fans are worried that he may have a short stay ahead of him. One viewer, going by the name of Deborah Gokey, commented:
"Getting ready to leave the show"
Deborah was replying to another viewer, named Amy Love Nowocin, on The Young and the Restless Facebook fan page, titled Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers. Amy inquired what the viewers thought about Cole's cough.
Many fans thought the character might be sick, and the story arc may be pushing for his exit.
A few fans discussed Cole's lack of a proper storyline, while others hoped he would not exit.
However, some viewers believed this could indicate a new storyline, suggesting a few.
The Young and the Restless: What may be happening with Cole?
In Thursday's episode, April 24, 2025, Cole Howard returned home after a long international trip. Victoria and Claire welcomed him, while he brought thoughtful gifts for each of them. The family had a conversation on the significance of Cole's gift to Victoria.
Cole then met Victor to hand over a gift for him. As the Newman patriarch brought up the topic of his granddaughter seeing Kyle Abbott, Cole pointed out that it was their decision. Alluding to the famous Abbott-Newman rivalry, he further insisted that all the others needed to stay out of the budding romance between the youngsters.
Later, he took his wife and daughter to lunch and got an update on the recent events surrounding Jordan, Ian and Traci's engagement. When Claire informed her parents about her decision to move in with her boyfriend, her father was taken aback. However, he encouraged her, promising to have her back.
Soon, he had a coughing fit. As his family worried about him, he informed them that he had been having a cough for some days. He wondered whether he had picked up an infection on the plane while on his trips. However, he soon diverted the discussion to Kyle and his affairs.
A swift look at Cole Howard of The Young and the Restless
Child actor, N. P. Schoch's Cole, was introduced to the soap's fans in 1980, and appeared in the show for a year. Son of Eve Howard, the character had a paternity issue since his mother wrongly claimed the Newman patriarch to be his father.
However, J Eddie Peck's Cole, hired by Nikki as a stable worker, found interest in Victoria and the two eloped in the 1990s story arc. Although forced to annul their marriage, the lovebirds remarried on The Young and the Restless.
Ashley Abbott drove a wedge between them, while Victoria became pregnant with their baby. After the baby was born, she was declared dead. This broke down Cole and Victoria's relationship. Pursued by Ashley to have a baby with her, Cole left town for Oxford in 1999.
He next appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2023. Jordan had tricked him in Nikki's name into coming to the Lake House. After Jordan was exposed and he found his presumed-dead daughter alive, Cole stayed back to rebuild his life around his family.
Cole reunited with his former wife, Victoria, in the last year. However, his story arc has remained on the back burner for some time now. Whether his coughing fit is a new arc or his exit plot remains to be seen.
