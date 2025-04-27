The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 28 to May 2, 2025)

CBS's The Young and the Restless, created by William Bell and Lee, first aired in March 1987. The show takes place in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and centers around the lives of the Newman, Abbott, Winters, and Chancellor families. It focuses on the themes of business rivalries, romance, family drama, feuds, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and The Restless from April 28, 2025, to May 2, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Genoa City.

Michael and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin will have a confrontation and an argument with each other. Phyllis Summers will also have a heated conversation with Billy Abbott regarding Daniel working for Abbott Communications. Mariah Copeland will have some bad news for Tessa Porter.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from April 28, 2025, to May 2, 2025

1) Michael and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin's heated argument

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and The Restless, Michael and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin will argue with each other. The two of them will discuss the trouble that Michael has been causing recently.

Michael will try to assure Lauren that, since he has been caught in the middle of the feud between the Abbotts and the Newmans, he will try to get the best outcome.

Spoilers reveal that Lauren will be extremely stern with Michael's involvement in issues that did not directly involve him. She will warn him about Victor Newman and how he could come at Michael's back if he makes any wrong moves. Lauren will also tell him that going behind Victor's back to help Jack Abbott and Jabot Cosmetics could cost him dearly.

2) Phyllis Summers gets an ultimatum from Billy Abbott

Spoilers reveal that Phyllis Summers, being a part of Abbott Communications, will continue trying to talk to Billy Abbott about Daniel Romalotti Jr.'s, the new media venture of Billy and Phyllis. Billy will try to remind Phyllis that he does not want to discuss Daniel's involvement in Abbott Communications. He will say this since he himself was not interested in being a part of the business.

After getting frustrated with Phyllis's nagging, Billy Abbott will tell her that he will have no option left but to drop Phyllis from their plans of launching Abbott Communications. He will also threaten to fire her on The Young and The Restless.

3) Mariah Copeland has some and news for Tessa Porter

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and The Restless from April 28, 2025, to May 2, 2025, Mariah Copeland will be shown sharing a moment with her wife, Tessa Porter. Mariah will jump up and hug Tessa, and the two of them will exclaim how they have missed each other.

During their conversation, Tessa will sense that something is wrong. When Tessa would ask Mariah what was going on, she would look up at her with teary eyes. Spoilers reveal that Mariah will have some bad news for Tessa.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

