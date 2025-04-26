The Young and the Restless weekly update (April 21 to 25, 2025): Phyllis faced an ultimatum, Claire moved in with Kyle, and Adam made a bold offer

It was a dramatic and emotional week on The Young and the Restless as business and personal careers collided, with several Genoa City residents having to make life-changing decisions. Phyllis Summers was at a juncture after Billy Abbott delivered a surprise ultimatum regarding her future at Abbott Communications. Sally Spectra continued to push for Phyllis' ousting, concerned that her volatility would destroy the company's success.

In the meantime, on a personal level, Claire Newman and Kyle Abbott took a gigantic leap in their romance, but with the looming fear of Victor Newman's disapproval. There was tension at Newman Enterprises as Victor Newman brought Audra Charles aboard in a secret plot to destabilize Kyle and Jabot.

Meanwhile, a stunning health scare developed when Cole Howard experienced terrifying symptoms following his worldwide journey. Elsewhere, Adam Newman made a grand career proposition to Chelsea Lawson, raising eyebrows and creating a public breakdown in the process.

Finally, Diane Jenkins' renovation of the Abbott mansion was unveiled, respecting family heritage while opening the door to a new era for the Abbotts on The Young and the Restless.

Phyllis's dreams were shattered as Billy issued a stern ultimatum on The Young and the Restless

Early in the week, Billy's new business idea surprised Sally when he made her his loyal business partner in Abbott Communications. Flattered, Sally turned him down, saying her heart was still in fashion.

Phyllis was dismayed to learn that her son, Daniel Romalotti Jr., had no intention of pursuing their business concepts together. Daniel admitted to feeling lost following his breakup with Heather Stevens. He then turned to comfort through a new, unexpected source: music lessons with Tessa Porter.

By Tuesday, frustration between Sally and Phyllis was at its peak. Having complained about her irritability to a team meeting, Sally summoned Billy to fire Phyllis, citing the risks of having an individual as emotionally unstable on the team.

However, Billy wasn't yet ready to bind himself to any result for the firm without Phyllis, now that she'd been included in a "package deal" with Daniel.

Claire and Kyle moved in together, but Victor conspired against them on The Young and the Restless

As business relationships unraveled, romance blossomed between Claire and Kyle. After breakfast with Victoria and Nikki, Claire announced that Kyle had invited her to move in with him. Victoria warned against such a step, saying it would incur Victor's wrath, while Nikki urged Claire to go with her heart.

Claire decided to accept Kyle's proposal and confessed to being in love with him, having never felt that way before. Kyle felt the same, but their bliss was dampened when Victor started plotting.

Victor secretly met up with Audra Charles, hiring her to destroy Kyle and his reputation at Jabot. Claire learned about the scheme and realized that it would not be as simple to win Victor over as she wished.

Cole's mysterious illness raised red flags on The Young and the Restless

Cole's homecoming was to be a happy family reunion, but his occasional coughing spell during a lunch date with Claire and Victoria signaled something far more ominous. Cole explained the symptoms as allergies or maybe something he contracted while traveling overseas, but the intensity of the coughing left Claire and Victoria openly worried.

Considering the timing of the show and the ongoing emphasis on Cole's health, this could be the start of a huge medical plot, one that will make a significant impact on Claire's increasing stability and new relationship with Kyle.

Diane revealed the Abbott Mansion makeover on The Young and the Restless

Diane's transformation of the Abbott mansion was capped by its much-anticipated opening last Thursday. She managed to retain the soul and heritage of the family home, yet incorporated chic modern elements. Jack, initially doubtful, was impressed by how much the house still felt like "home."

Throughout the renovation, Diane discovered an old painting in the attic, a present to John Abbott from Dina Mergeron in 1956. The find added a touch of nostalgia to the occasion, linking Jack to his family's origins during this time of transition.

Adam proposes to Chelsea, but not in the way everybody expected on The Young and the Restless

In a dramatic turn of events at Society, Adam organized a private lunch with Chelsea and made an emotional "proposal," asking her to come aboard as his Chief Operating Officer at Newman Media. His move precipitated a misunderstanding when he dramatically dropped to one knee, and the other diners in attendance thought he was proposing marriage.

Chelsea was embarrassed but touched by Adam's faith in her abilities. Though hesitant to take on the challenge, Chelsea promised to approach the opportunity seriously. Their casual friendship, capped by a shared kiss and cheers from patrons at the restaurant, left the door open for both business and personal reconciliations between the former flames on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

