"Gosh awful couch color" - Viewers criticize Diane's redesign of Abbott living room on The Young and the Restless

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on April 24, 2025, Diane showed off the finished renovations at the Abbott mansion. Although Jack was initially nervous about the interior changes, he was moved by Diane's efforts to beautify his abode.

As the storyline of The Young and the Restless progressed, Jack witnessed the changes and was touched by how Diane tried to keep the spirit of their home alive. While addressing the current ongoings in the show, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the renovations at the Abbott mansion. Viewers slammed the color of the couch and slammed Diane for not catering to Jack's taste.

One fan, going by the name Joyce Boudrie, commented on Facebook, saying that the color of the couch is awful. Joyce stated:

"Gosh awful couch color."

A post made by a fan, saying that the couch color is awful (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Joyce responded to a post made by a user named Theresa Mahoney Poulos. Theresa posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 25, 2025, saying that Jack did not look happy after looking at the renovated Abbott mansion. She wrote:

"How is the Abbott mansion? Jack didn't look happy."

A Facebook post about the Abbott mansion renovations (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the couch color. While a netizen stated that the house looked like a joke after the renovations, other fans pointed out that the pink couch looked bad.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the Abbott mansion makeover. One viewer talked about being disappointed after witnessing the renovations. On the other hand, another viewer Diane did not care that Jack loved the house the way it was earlier.

Fans voice their opinions about the Abbott mansion makeover (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics involving Diane showing the Abbott mansion to Jack on The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Diane revealed that the Abbott mansion renovations were finally completed. She invited Jack and Kyle to check the makeover and asked them to move back home.

Although Kyle was excited about the look of their home, Jack felt nervous about losing the homely comfort.

In the April 24, 2025, episode, Diane revealed the renovated mansion to Jack and Kyle. Before the reveal, Jack admitted to Kyle that he was worried the house might not feel the same, but Kyle encouraged him to stay open-minded.

Diane asked them to close their eyes for the reveal. Kyle was impressed, and Jack was speechless. Though Jack didn’t answer Diane’s question about what he thought, it seemed he was emotionally moved.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

In the April 24, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Victoria was thrilled when Cole returned. Claire welcomed him with balloons and offered to give him and Victoria space, but Cole chose to enjoy the moment with them.

Later, Claire surprised her parents by announcing she and Kyle were moving in together. Victoria thought it was a quick decision, and while Cole was concerned, he agreed to support her.

Cole started coughing, indicating a serious illness. When everyone was worried about his health, Cole insisted that it was a cold or an allergy.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Audra met Victor and agreed to move forward with the contract. Nikki arrived at the scene and grew suspicious about Audra’s involvement.

Later, Nikki questioned Victor’s motives. After Audra left, Nikki asked for answers. Victor tried to dismiss her concerns, but Nikki was not convinced.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

