The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Victor’s ultimatums, Billy and Phyllis’ surprise partnership and Nikki making her stance clear 

Big moves are coming to The Young and the Restless the week of April 28–May 2. The weekly preview teases plenty of corporate politics, personal deceptions, and hot confrontations.

Victor Newman will be handing out tough ultimatums, putting established partnerships to the test. Billy Abbott and Phyllis Summers will reach a major turning point in their business relationship. Meanwhile, Nikki Newman will firmly stake her position as tensions reach a boiling point in the Abbott and Newman families.

Mariah Copeland will be hiding something from Tessa Porter, while Daniel Romalotti Jr. struggles with his loss. Audra Charles and Sally Spectra will join forces, setting the stage for new plots. It's going to be a week of hard choices, high-stakes decisions, and shifting allegiances.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

Victor tightens his hold on Michael and Jack on The Young and the Restless

Starting with Victor, he will become increasingly frustrated with the aftermath of Jack Abbott's actions on Nikki. Focused on vengeance, Victor will urge Michael Baldwin to take a violent approach in handling Jack and Jabot.

Michael, torn between loyalty to Victor and his allegiance to the Abbotts, will try to handle the situation sensitively. However, Lauren Baldwin Fenmore will caution Michael about his perilous plan, warning him that defying Victor could have catastrophic consequences.

Lauren will be infuriated by Michael's reluctance and dishonesty, and she will fear for her husband's downfall. At the same time, Nikki will make it clear that she expects justice for what Jack put her through.

She will not allow the situation to be swept under the rug and will push Victor to take decisive action. Nikki’s firm stance will only intensify Victor’s resolve to punish Jack, even if it means causing collateral damage along the way on The Young and the Restless.

Billy and Phyllis' business relationship comes to an end on The Young and the Restless

On the work front, Billy and Phyllis' relationship will face an unexpected hurdle. Phyllis will keep insisting on discarding her effort to get Daniel a job at Abbott Communications, despite Billy's constant warnings.

When even Daniel himself steps back from the offer, Billy will have no option but to reconsider Phyllis' attitude. He will issue her a final warning, and when she continues to push, Billy will be ready to cut their business relationship off altogether.

This will leave Phyllis out of business once again and compel her to find employment elsewhere. However, before things are well wrapped up between Billy and Phyllis on the business end, there might be a surprise lurking to hold the two in one another's company for a short while longer.

With chaos erupting at Marchetti and other businesses across town, new alliances and setups could form out of necessity rather than desire. Billy could soon find himself in a very bad situation if Victor, Jack, and the others continue their company war.

Mariah's secret pushes her marriage to Tessa on The Young and the Restless

Meanwhile, Mariah will have to keep something from Tessa, adding tension to their otherwise wholesome marriage. While it is unclear exactly what Mariah is hiding, the secret will be serious enough to create fear. Tessa will sense that something is off between them, culminating in some showy emotions between the couple.

Elsewhere, Sally and Audra will form a tentative alliance. With Marchetti in trouble, they will find a shared purpose and begin making plans. With Sally's creativity and Audra's savagery, their partnership could become unstoppable if they decide to go after new business opportunities or old enemies.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS.

