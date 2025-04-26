What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (April 28, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, airing on April 28, 2025, Lauren is set to give Michael a serious warning, while Victor works on a heartwarming surprise. At the same time, Phyllis’ constant interference at work may end up costing her big time.

Most of The Young and the Restless episode will focus on Michael Baldwin, who is stuck in the middle of Victor Newman and Jack Abbott's long-standing feud. He is trying not to upset either of them, but it is getting harder. With Lauren worried about what is coming and Billy Abbott getting tired of Phyllis’ behavior, some relationships could fall apart fast.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on April 28, 2025

Lauren warns Michael about Victor's wrath

At the beginning of The Young and the Restless episode, Michael Baldwin is caught in a tough spot, trying to stay loyal to Victor Newman while also risking betrayal. He is helping Victor with a plan to bring down Jabot, but that puts him at odds with his friends Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins, whom he respects.

Lauren, who always pays attention, sees that Michael is playing a dangerous game. When she finds out about something he does as part of Victor’s plan, she gets worried. She warns Michael to stop before he ends up facing Victor’s famous anger, which is never a good place to be.

Victor prepares a special surprise for Nikki

While Victor is busy with his shady business plans, he also takes time to focus on something more personal: his love for Nikki Newman. With her birthday coming up, he starts thinking about how to celebrate it in a way that honors her strength and grace.

Fans of The Young and the Restless know that Victor can be tough in business, but he also shows real love for Nikki. In this episode, fans see both sides of him. Whether it is a quiet dinner or the beginning of a big party, Victor is making plans to show Nikki how much she means to him.

Michael’s loyalty dilemma becomes more complicated

Michael is feeling the pressure from both Victor and Jack, and it is getting harder for him to handle. At first, he thought he could stay on good terms with both sides, but now things are falling apart.

Diane, who has been trying to turn her life around, may start to think Michael is keeping secrets. As Lauren speaks up more and the situation gets more serious, Michael will need to choose who he is really loyal to before someone else makes that choice for him.

Billy reaches his breaking point with Phyllis

Billy Abbott is not known for being patient, and it looks like Phyllis Summers has finally pushed him too far. She has been too focused on her son Daniel’s job at Abbott Communications, causing drama and putting her work relationship with Billy at risk.

Phyllis just cannot seem to let it go, and it is creating problems between them. Billy had already warned her to back off or he would cut ties, and now it seems like he is ready to do just that. If Billy ends the partnership, Phyllis might lose her way again without a project to keep her busy, and things could get pretty bad for her.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

