The Young and the Restless recap (April 28, 2025): Victor yells at Michael, Claire hesitates to move in with Kyle, and Audra faces Lily’s suspicions

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on April 28, 2025, Victor got furious and accused Michael of betrayal before throwing him out after a heated argument. At the jazz lounge, Jack and Billy caught up, and Michael soon joined them to share troubling news. As Michael’s loyalty came into question, Jack worried about what might happen next.

Ad

At the Abbott mansion, Claire and Kyle shared a heartfelt moment but had a tough talk about their future. Claire decided they should wait before moving in together so she could spend more time with her family. At the GCAC, Lily challenged Audra about her past, while Holden added to the tension with his cryptic remarks.

The day was full of secrets and shifting loyalties. Victor’s trust issues grew worse, Jack grew suspicious of Victor’s plans, and Lily pushed harder to uncover Audra’s secrets.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, April 28, 2025

Victor explodes at Michael over Jabot plot

At the ranch on The Young and the Restless, Michael Baldwin told Victor Newman about strange behavior from Elliot Matthison. After Matthison apologized and acted nervous without being sick, Victor grew suspicious and demanded action. Victor’s distrust of Michael boiled over when he realized Michael was trying to steer him away from his plan against Jabot.

Ad

Michael defended himself, saying he was just offering legal advice. Their argument got heated as they brought up old issues, especially the trouble Jordan had caused. After admitting he was “pissed off,” Victor ended the meeting and kicked Michael out. Michael was upset and quickly reached out to Jack Abbott to set up a meeting.

Michael seeks out Jack as tension brews

Already at the jazz lounge with Billy Abbott, Jack got Michael’s text and invited him over. Billy had just been venting about Phyllis Summers, who kept pushing to hire Daniel Romalotti Jr. even though it wasn’t a good idea. While Billy praised Phyllis’ skills, he admitted she was becoming a problem. Jack reminded Billy that Chancellor-Winters was his to run.

Ad

Ad

When Michael arrived, he admitted texting Jack was a last-minute decision. Michael shared his worries about Victor’s risky plans for Jabot. Jack grew concerned as Michael warned that Victor wouldn’t be happy if he found out about their meeting, and the fallout could be serious.

Claire hesitates about moving in with Kyle

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Claire Newman checked out the renovations with Kyle and Jack. She loved the updates Diane had made, and Kyle suggested they move in until they found their own place. Claire hesitated, saying she wanted more time with her family first.

Ad

Claire also worried that living there would make Victor even angrier about her relationship with Kyle. Kyle agreed to wait even though he was disappointed. Later, the couple sneaked upstairs to spend some quality time.

Ad

Lily confronts Audra and Holden over hidden truths

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Audra Charles defended herself when Lily Winters questioned her past with Holden Novak. Audra claimed their history didn’t matter and had nothing to do with the Aristotle Dumas situation. Still, Lily stayed suspicious, feeling Audra was hiding something.

After Audra left, Lily confronted Holden at the bar. Holden teased that Lily liked digging for dirt to feel superior. Their talk grew tense, with Holden hinting that Lily’s instincts might be right. Lily stood her ground but knew getting the truth wouldn’t be easy.

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More