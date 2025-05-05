“What bad thing did Mariah do?”— The Young and the Restless speculation spirals as fans brace for a messy breakup

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on May 2, 2025, Mariah struggled to cope with a mistake she made. She feared that her actions could jeopardize her relationship. Mariah confessed to Sharon that she was stressed due to the Ian Ward situation. She admitted that she drank too much and did something terrible, which she clearly regretted.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to share their opinions about Mariah's mistake. Viewers speculated about what Mariah did that could end her relationship with Tessa. A user named Anne Wallace posted in a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on May 2, 2025, discussing what Mariah did. Anne stated:

A post made by a fan, asking what Mariah did (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on Anne's post, sharing their speculations about what Mariah did. While one netizen pointed out that Mariah had slept with a man and might end up getting pregnant, another fan wondered why the showrunners decided to break up couples on the show.

More fan reactions about Mariah (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated about what might happen next on the show. One viewer pointed out that Tessa and Daniel could end up together because Mariah cheated on Tessa. Meanwhile, another viewer agreed and observed that the writers were setting the stage for Tessa and Daniel to get together in the upcoming episodes.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Mariah on The Young and the Restless

According to the current storyline, Sharon returned from London and noticed that Mariah appeared upset. When she asked Mariah about her condition at Crimson Lights, Mariah admitted that she had a rough business trip. She explained that the Ian Ward situation had caused her a lot of emotional stress. She admitted that she had been drinking too much to cope with the stress.

Mariah said that she felt ashamed as she did something terrible that Ian would have approved of. Although she didn't provide many details, she made it clear that it was quite serious. Sharon didn't push her and advised her not to let one mistake ruin everything. Mariah was adamant that Tessa could never find out about what happened, but she feared ruining her relationship with Tessa.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

In the episode that aired on May 2, Billy stopped by the Abbott mansion to check out the changes and the renovations. Diane eagerly showed him around, but Billy’s face suggested he was not pleased. He said that it was a nice renovation, but stated that the place no longer felt like home.

He said that this was his father’s house, a place where he used to feel his presence. He argued that the connection was gone. Diane said that Jack believed John would have approved, but Billy did not care about what she said. He refused to comment and walked out.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Sally attempted to reassure Summer that nothing was certain about their potential departures from Marchetti. When Summer left to take a call, Chelsea admitted that Adam had asked her to come to Newman Media. Sally was not surprised and revealed that Billy had made her an offer at Abbott Communications.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

