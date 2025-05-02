The Young and the Restless recap (May 2, 2025): Summer heads to Milan, and Mariah makes a confession

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 2, 2025, the characters saw goodbyes, career changes, and emotional secrets. Summer got ready to leave for Italy, while Mariah struggled with a mistake she feared could ruin her relationship. Chelsea and Sally made big choices about their careers.

At the Abbott mansion, Billy admitted he didn’t like Diane’s renovations. Elsewhere, Victor, Nick, and Adam talked about Chelsea’s possible new role at Newman Media. While some characters were moving forward, others were trying to deal with the past.

Mariah felt guilty, despite Sharon trying to comfort her. Phyllis asked Tessa for information about Daniel, but got nothing. Meanwhile, Summer sensed something was changing in Kyle’s life just as she prepared to leave town.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, May 2, 2025

Mariah’s devastating confession

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Sharon came back from London and quickly noticed that Mariah seemed upset. After some gentle questions, Mariah admitted that her business trip had been rough because of the emotional stress caused by the Ian Ward situation. She said she drank too much to cope with the pain.

Mariah felt ashamed and said she did something terrible, something Ian would have approved of. She didn’t share the details but made it clear it was serious. Sharon didn’t push, telling her not to let one mistake ruin everything. Still, Mariah was firm that Tessa could never know.

Phyllis pushes for answers

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Tessa met with Phyllis, who wanted to know more about Daniel. Phyllis asked her to keep an eye on him, but Tessa said no. She explained their time together was just for guitar lessons.

Phyllis didn’t fully believe her, thinking there might be more going on. But with Tessa staying firm, Phyllis had no proof, though it looked like she wasn’t ready to drop it.

Adam and Chelsea team up again

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Adam told Victor and Nick that he had offered Chelsea the COO job at Newman Media. Nick was unsure at first since Chelsea had been focused on fashion, but he agreed to support her if it was what she wanted.

At Society, Chelsea told Sally about Adam’s offer, and Sally shared that Billy wanted her to replace Phyllis at Abbott Communications. Summer overheard and encouraged them both to take the new roles.

Later, Chelsea met Adam at the jazz lounge and accepted the job. They toasted to their new beginning and seemed hopeful about working together.

Sally chooses Billy’s offer

Sally returned to Billy and told him she was ready to take the job. With both Chelsea and Sally stepping into new roles, big changes are coming to Newman Media and Abbott Communications. Billy seemed happy, ready to move forward after losing Phyllis.

Summer’s farewell and Kyle’s reveal

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Summer told Nick and Phyllis she was flying to Milan that night. With Chelsea and Sally moving on, she needed to find their replacements. After saying her goodbyes, she went to the Abbott mansion.

Summer praised Diane’s renovations and told Kyle and Harrison about her trip. Harrison wanted to come, but Summer said it was only for work and promised a personal trip later. When Harrison went upstairs to get her a Euro he saved, Kyle revealed he planned to move in with Claire Newman.

Summer was surprised and asked him to wait to tell Harrison until she got back. They shared a hug, and after Kyle left, Summer stood alone, looking uncertain about what was ahead.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

