"Phyllis is gone crazy" - The Young and the Restless fans slam Phyllis for spiraling out of control

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on April 29, 2025, Billy Abbott fired Phyllis Summers from Abbott Communications. Billy's decision upset her and left her emotional as she struggled to mend her relationship with Daniel. When Phyllis attempted to talk to Daniel, he told her that he needed space to sort things out on his own.

While addressing the latest developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Phyllis' situation. Viewers claimed that Phyllis had gone crazy and she needed therapy. One fan, going by the name Lori Wilson, commented on Facebook, saying that people should realize that Phyllis was going crazy. Lori stated:

"It's about time people realize that Phyllis is gone crazy, and that she needs help."

A post made by a fan, saying that Phyllis was going crazy (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Lori responded to a post made by Janet Jacaruso. Janet posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 29, 2025, discussing the current ongoings in the show, where Billy fired Phyllis. Janet wrote:

"Billy fires Phyllis. Hope she gets therapy. This cannot be easy on her."

A Facebook post about Phyllis (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Phyllis' condition after Billy fired her from the company. While a netizen pointed out that Phyllis needed psychiatric help, another fan argued that Phyllis did not deserve to be fired.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the storyline involving Phyllis. One viewer noted that it was time Phyllis needed to go. On the other hand, another fan stated that Sharon should hire Phyllis.

Fans voice their opinions about the storyline involving Phyllis (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics involving Phyllis on The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline, Phyllis waited for Daniel at the Genoa City Athletic Club, where she ran into Billy. When she started talking about her issues with Daniel and work, Billy refused to comfort her. He explained that she was fired from Abbott Communications. Phyllis begged for another chance, but Billy refused to help her, leaving her shocked and heartbroken.

As the show progressed, Daniel engaged in a conversation with Tessa about his future plans. When Phyllis called her to inform him that she got fired, Daniel got upset, but remained calm. He told Phyllis that he needed some space and wanted to handle his life in his own way. He even canceled his breakfast plans with his mother, which made Phyllis hurt and frustrated.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode, which premiered on April 29, 2025, Sally ran into Audra at the park. They started talking about Holden and Nate. Audra defended herself when Sally discussed the rumors, saying that her history with Nate was in the past. Sally was unconvinced and asked Audra to be honest about what was bothering her.

Meanwhile, their conversation turned to Abbott Communications and Billy’s recent drama with Phyllis. Audra admired Billy’s decision but suggested that Sally should consider taking up Phyllis’ job. When Sally hesitated, Audra tried to influence Sally by talking about perks, power, and a fresh start.

Later, Daniel met Billy and confronted him about firing Phyllis. Billy calmly told him that he appreciated Daniel standing up for his mother, but Phyllis had left him no choice. He explained that he could not trust her judgment. Daniel begged him to reconsider, but Billy refused to change his decision.

Fans can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

