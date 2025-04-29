"I smell a breakup soon" - The Young and the Restless fans speculate about trouble ahead for Mariah and Tessa

The spoilers of The Young and the Restless for the upcoming episode airing on April 29, 2025, suggest that Mariah will be hiding a big secret. The spoilers reveal that Mariah keeps a secret from her wife, Tessa. When Mariah meets Tessa, something seems to be bothering her. However, she refuses to talk about it. Tessa is expected to try to get Mariah to open up after noticing that something is wrong.

While addressing the spoilers of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Mariah and Tessa's relationship. Viewers started speculating that Mariah and Tessa might break up and end their relationship. One fan, going by the name April Abbott, commented on Facebook, saying that Mariah and Tessa might break up very soon. April stated:

"Tessa gonna end up with Daniel I think. I smell a break up soon."

A post made by a fan, saying that Mariah and Tessa might break up (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

April responded to a post made by Raines Tonkellia. Ranies posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 28, 2025, asking about the secret that Mariah was keeping from her wife. Raines wrote:

"What is the secret Mariah is keeping from her wife?"

A Facebook post about Mariah's secret (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Mariah and Tessa's relationship. While a netizen predicted that Tessa might run to Daniel, another fan vouched for the two women, urging the showrunners not to break up Tessa and Mariah's relationship.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated about the secret that Mariah was keeping from Tessa. One viewer pointed out that the showrunners might be setting the stage for an affair between Daniel and Tessa. On the other hand, another fan mentioned that the writers should break them up.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics involving Mariah and Tessa on The Young and the Restless

According to the spoilers of The Young and the Restless for the episode airing on April 28, 2025, Mariah keeps a secret from Tessa, her wife. When Mariah meets Tessa, something seems to bother her, but she refuses to talk about the problem.

Since Tessa is a caring and supportive woman, it is expected that she will quickly notice that something is wrong. Tessa will try to convince Mariah to open up about the issue.

As the show progresses, Mariah is expected to hold back and even try to make up a story, attempting to hide the truth. Fans speculated that keeping secrets from each other could cause big problems in their relationship.

It seems that Mariah's feelings might become too much for Tessa to handle. The spoilers suggest that she will have to confront the truth before it causes more pain.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

The recent episode of The Young and the Restless premiered on April 28, 2025. In this episode, Michael met Victor and warned him about their spy at Jabot. He said that their spy was acting strange and was evidently nervous, suggesting that he had been turned.

However, Victor did not think Kyle was smart enough to figure it out all by himself. When Michael pushed for more information, Victor asked him to deal with the situation. He accused Michael of trying to control him.

On The Young and the Restless, Lily and Audra had a tense conversation. Lily didn’t believe Audra’s claims of change and warned her to stay away from Nate. Audra tried to make peace, but Lily stayed doubtful. After Audra left, Lily went straight to confront Holden.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

