"Whole show is boring" - The Young and the Restless fans criticize the show's plot and character arcs

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 28, 2025, Billy vented about Phyllis at the jazz lounge. He said that Phyllis kept pushing to hire Daniel Romalotti, even though he thought that it was not a good idea. Billy praised Phyllis' skills but explained that she was becoming a problem.

Fans of The Young and the Restless who watched the episode took to social media to express their opinions about the show's plot and character arcs. Viewers slammed the storyline, claiming that they found it boring and unnecessarily lengthy. One fan, named Ann Taylor, commented on Facebook, saying that the entire show seemed boring.

"The whole show is boring!! Just saying!" the viewer said.

A post made by a fan, saying that the storyline seemed boring (Image via Facebook)

Ann responded to a post made by Janet Klein on the Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 28, 2025. The user claimed that they found Daniel's storyline boring.

Trending

"Don’t judge but I find Daniel and his storyline boring," they wrote.

A Facebook post about Daniel and his storyline (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about the CBS soap opera's plot and the character arcs. While a netizen pointed out that the storylines didn't seem interesting anymore, another fan claimed that the showrunners presented the same story over and over again.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the ongoing drama in the show. One viewer argued that Phyllis seemed like the only problem with Daniel's storyline. On the other hand, another fan stated that the showrunners should not have killed Heather.

Fans voice their opinions about the show's plot and character arcs (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics involving Daniel on The Young and the Restless

In the latest plotline of The Young and the Restless, Daniel Romalotti decided to step away from Abbott Communications due to some personal and professional issues.

Daniel explained that he was heartbroken about Heather, saying that he did not know what to do next. Billy offered him a new role, but he declined it, stating that it was not the right path for him.

As the show progressed, Phyllis told Daniel that he wanted to work with him at Abbott Communications. However, Daniel insisted that she should move forward without him while he tried to figure out his next plan.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode, Kyle brings Claire to the Abbott mansion to show her the newly renovated living room. Jack told her Diane deserved all the credit because she did a good job with the remodeling.

Kyle confessed that he wanted the place to feel like home for both of them. Claire was shocked when he asked her if she could imagine herself living there. Jack left the scene, stating that they would love to have Claire there. Claire questioned Kyle if he had changed his mind about them getting their own place.

Meanwhile, Michael visited Victor and warned him that their spy at Jabot was becoming a problem. Michael explained that the man was acting strange and nervous as if he had been turned by someone.

However, Victor did not think Kyle was sharp enough to figure it out. He ordered Michael to get out and deal with the situation. As Michael left the scene, Victor texted Jack, asking him to meet for a drink.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

