What to expect from Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 12, 2025)?

The Bold and the Beautiful episode that aired on Friday, May 9, 2025, focused on devastating news, emotional confrontations, and strained family ties. Steffy informed Hope that Liam was terminally ill with an inoperable brain tumor, and Hope struggled to process it.

They discussed how Liam’s silence was his way of saying goodbye and expressed concern about how to break the news to Beth and Kelly. At the cliff house, Liam opened up to Finn about his worsening symptoms, including dizzy spells and blurred vision. Meanwhile, Luna showed up unannounced at Finn’s house after venting to Sheila about being shut out of his life.

When the show returns on Monday, May 12, 2025, Liam and Bill will have a serious and emotional conversation. Liam will finally open up about parts of his condition, and Bill will begin to understand the truth. This will mark a significant moment between father and son.

Elsewhere, Hope and Steffy will start planning how to prepare their daughters for what’s coming. Finn will continue to navigate pressure from Luna while dealing with Liam’s decline. Sheila may insert herself again, and Steffy will push back. Families across the board will face tough choices, and the impact will spread through every household involved.

What to expect from the May 12, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

On Monday, May 12, 2025, Liam will finally sit down with Bill and talk about what’s really going on with his health. The conversation will take place at Il Giardino, where Bill will arrive expecting a casual lunch, but he will quickly sense that something is off.

Liam will start to explain the dizzy spells, blurred vision, and the recent fall that led to his surgery. Bill will push for answers, and Liam will tell him about the brain mass that doctors found during recovery. While he won’t say everything outright, he will provide enough information to make Bill realize the situation is serious and possibly irreversible.

Meanwhile, Hope and Steffy will continue discussing how to prepare Beth and Kelly for what’s coming. Hope will worry about how much to say and how soon, but Steffy will insist they don’t have much time. They will begin putting together a plan to keep the girls steady while Liam’s health deteriorates.

They may choose to ease into the truth instead of dropping everything on the kids at once. Hope will also worry about Liam’s emotional state and whether he’s ready for the girls to know anything yet.

At the cliff house, Finn will try to manage his roles as both Liam’s doctor and Luna’s father. He will get another visit from Luna, who will want to address their strained relationship. Luna will press him for answers about why he keeps ignoring her and treating her like a stranger.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn will try to stay focused on Liam, but Luna won’t let the conversation slide. She will remind him that she didn’t choose to grow up without a father and that he’s the one keeping the wall up now. Their conversation will remain tense, and Finn will struggle to keep his emotions in check.

Meanwhile, Sheila will sense that Luna is getting frustrated and may try to intervene again. Sheila will likely reach out to Finn or make another attempt to push him toward building a bond with Luna.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

If Sheila shows up uninvited, Steffy will not let it go easily. Steffy will already be on edge with everything happening with Liam, and any move from Sheila could set her off. There’s a strong chance Steffy and Sheila will clash again, especially if Sheila crosses a boundary at the house.

By the end of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Bill will leave the restaurant with a new understanding of his son’s condition. The rest of the families involved will begin preparing for difficult conversations and a series of decisions that no one feels ready to face.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

