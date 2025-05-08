What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 9, 2025)?

The current May 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful was originally scheduled to air on Thursday, May 8, but was rescheduled due to live coverage of the papal announcement after the conclave. As a result, the episode now airs on Friday, May 9.

In the buildup, Liam begged Steffy and Finn to keep his brain tumor diagnosis hidden, while Hope remained unaware. Steffy finally decided that Hope needed to know about Liam’s condition, leading to an emotional scene where she revealed everything. Hope broke down as the reality set in that Liam didn’t have much time left. Meanwhile, Luna dealt with rejection from Finn and made it clear she wasn’t giving up on having a relationship with her father.

In tomorrow’s episode, Luna sneaks into the cliff house after making sure Steffy is gone. She catches Finn off guard and insists that she deserves a place in his life. Steffy, on the other hand, continues to be there for Hope, who struggles to understand how to prepare Beth for a life without her father. Liam texts Bill to meet at Il Giardino, hinting that he may finally open up.

Expectations from the May 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Friday’s episode picks up right after Steffy tells Hope that Liam is dying. Hope, still trying to process the news, breaks down emotionally as she starts to connect the dots. She thinks back to Liam’s recent behavior and realizes that it was he saying goodbye.

Steffy remains by Hope's side and tries to help her through the shock. Hope feels overwhelmed as she talks about Beth growing up without her dad and how they are supposed to explain the situation to their daughters. Steffy doesn’t have the answers either, but she stays to support Hope in that moment.

While Hope and Steffy are together, Liam heads to Il Giardino and sends a message to Bill, asking him to meet there. He sits alone for a while, looking at photos of Beth, Kelly, Hope, and Steffy on his phone. He looks visibly shaken as he prepares to talk to his father.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill responds and confirms he is on his way. This meeting between Liam and Bill is expected to be personal and possibly the first time Liam tells a member of his family about the tumor. Until now, only Steffy and Finn know, but Liam may be ready to bring Bill into the loop.

At the cliff house, Finn talks to Dr. Buckingham on the phone about Liam’s diagnosis when Luna walks in. She has waited for Steffy to leave before showing up and immediately tells Finn that she misses him.

She brings up how she’s been texting him nonstop and how it hurts that he hasn’t responded. Finn tries to get her to leave, but Luna stands her ground and says she can’t accept being shut out. She reminds Finn that he is her father and that she’s not trying to cause drama. She just wants to get to know him.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Back at Brooke’s house, Hope thanks Steffy for telling her the truth. Steffy explains again that Liam doesn’t want anyone to know and that he doesn’t want to be a burden.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope rejects that idea and says that Beth deserves to know what’s going on with her father. The two women talk about how the girls will need each other in the future. Hope says she can’t figure out how to say goodbye, and they cry together, both still trying to accept what’s coming.

