The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from May 12 to 16, 2025

In the upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope’s determination becomes the emotional center of the show, as Liam’s life hangs by a thread. Even with his tough diagnosis, Hope refuses to give up. Her fight brings out strong emotions, reopening old wounds and forcing everyone around them to make hard choices.

As Liam’s future remains unclear, others are also dealing with their own struggles. Taylor and Finn stand by Steffy’s tough decision, while Luna makes a risky move even after being pushed away. At the same time, Daphne’s lies start to come out, and Carter finds himself caught between his past with Hope and a chance at something new.

Previously, Hope was crushed when she found out Liam was dying and told Steffy she would find another doctor. Liam had a heartfelt talk with Bill, thanking him for being his father. Later, Hope and Liam looked back on their life together, holding on tightly to their bond as they prepared for what was to come.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 12 to 16, 2025

Monday, May 12: Reckoning with the past

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill and Liam have a deep and emotional talk about everything they've been through. Liam brings up past mistakes and the pain they’ve caused. The intense conversation could either bring them closer or drive them apart for good.

Tuesday, May 13: Echoes of hope

Liam thinks about how strong and loving Hope has always been, which gives him a little bit of hope during a dark time. Meanwhile, Luna surprises Steffy and Finn by showing up without warning, leaving them confused about the true intentions behind her visit.

Wednesday, May 14: Unbearable loss

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam struggles with deep sadness as he realizes he may be losing not just his life, but the future he dreamed of with Hope and their kids. Elsewhere, Carter opens up to Brooke, sharing that he still cares about Hope and isn’t ready to give up on her, even though things are complicated.

Thursday, May 15: Lines drawn

Steffy feels the pressure of the tough choices she's made, but Taylor and Finn back her up and remind her to stay strong. Hope, desperate to save Liam, begs him not to give up. At the same time, Daphne tries harder to win over Carter, hoping to pull him away from Hope for good.

Friday, May 16: A push toward tomorrow

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam starts to accept that he may not have much time left. He lovingly tells Hope she should think about a future without him, maybe even with Carter. This leaves Hope feeling torn between staying loyal to Liam and thinking about what her life could be like moving forward with someone who still believes in her.

Next week, emotions run high as everyone faces big challenges. With Liam’s future still uncertain, characters are pushed to their emotional limits.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

