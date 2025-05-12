What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 13, 2025)?

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on Monday, May 12, 2025. Steffy walked into her house and found Luna alone in the living room, which led to an immediate confrontation. Steffy told Luna she had no place in Finn’s life and reminded her that she had already drawn a line between them.

Luna defended herself and tried to explain that she just wanted a connection with her father. Steffy wasn’t interested and threw Luna out. Meanwhile, Hope visited Liam and talked about giving their relationship another shot. Liam appeared confused, unaware that Steffy may have told Hope about his brain tumor.

In the May 13 episode, Steffy will warn Finn again about letting Luna get too close. She will remind him why she thinks keeping Luna at a distance is necessary for their family’s peace. At the same time, Luna won’t give up easily and will talk to Poppy about her next move.

Hope will continue to push Liam toward a fresh start, and Carter will overhear a private conversation that may change how he sees Hope’s intentions. Emotional pressure will rise, and several relationships will be tested as secrets linger in the background.

What to expect from the May 13, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

On May 13, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful will pick up where things left off with Luna getting kicked out of the cliff house. Steffy will waste no time following up with Finn about the incident. She will tell him again that letting Luna into their lives is a risk.

She will say that Luna’s connection to Poppy and Bill creates instability, and she doesn’t want that near their kids. Finn won’t argue right away, but he won’t say much to support Steffy either. That silence will bother her, and she will push him to make it clear that he won’t let Luna come between them.

Luna will return to Poppy and tell her everything that happened. She will explain how Steffy threw her out and how Finn didn’t defend her. Poppy will try to calm her down and encourage her not to give up. She will say that if Finn wants to get to know her, he will have to speak up soon. Luna will say she wants to keep trying, but isn’t sure how much longer she can take the rejection.

Meanwhile, Hope will continue her conversation with Liam. She will bring up the past and tell him that she’s ready to start fresh. Liam will appear confused about the sudden change in her attitude. However, Hope won’t explain why she suddenly wants to rebuild their relationship and will act like she wants to be close again. Liam won’t know that Steffy may have told Hope about his health diagnosis.

While they’re talking, Carter will walk by and overhear part of the conversation. He will pause when he hears Hope talking about second chances. Carter won’t interrupt, but he will listen long enough to wonder if Hope has feelings for Liam again. Later in the episode, Carter will reflect on what he heard and start thinking whether Hope was being honest with him about her plans.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

On May 13, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will have another brief scene with Ridge where she updates him about the Luna situation. Ridge will ask her if she’s being too hard on Luna, but Steffy will insist she’s doing what’s best for her family. She’ll tell Ridge that she doesn’t trust Luna’s intentions and doesn’t want to give her the benefit of the doubt anymore.

By the end of the episode, tension will build between multiple characters. Luna will still hope for a reconnection with Finn. Hope will move forward with her plan to reconnect with Liam. And Carter may start questioning what Hope is really after.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

