The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 14, 2025): Liam breaks down in Hope's arms while Brooke advises Carter

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered in 1987 and is set in suburban Los Angeles. The show was created by Lee and William Bell and focuses on the lives and happenings of the members of the Forrester, Logan, Spencer, and Carter families. The Bold and the Beautiful delves into themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

In the May 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer and Hope Logan have a heartfelt conversation about his brain tumor; Steffy Forrester and John Finn Finnegan discuss Hope Logan and her daughter Beth, while Brooke Logan has a conversation with Carter Walton at Forrester Creations.

Everything that happened on the May 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the May 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at Brooke Logan's apartment, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer had an emotional conversation regarding his inoperable brain tumor. Liam broke the silence between the two of them by opening up to Hope about the inevitable truth that he was going to die.

While Steffy Forrester had told Hope about Liam's condition and the fact that he was terminally ill, Hope had refused to believe that the father of her daughter was about to pass away. Liam told Hope the reality of his medical condition, and Hope broke down in disbelief. Liam told her the story about how he had collapsed and Steffy had rushed and gotten him admitted to the hospital.

Hope listened intently and added how grateful she and Steffy were to have somebody like him in their lives. Liam lamented that the worst part about his illness was the fact that he was most probably not going to be able to be there to see Beth and Kelly grow up and become young, wonderful women. He added how finding out the news that he might die soon made him realize the value of life even more.

Liam ended up breaking down in Hope's arms and promised that he would try his best to make sure that his last few days would be spent meaningfully with friends and family members who cared for him. He asserted that he did not want anybody to pity him or his condition and wanted to let everyone know how grateful he felt to be a part of their lives. Meanwhile, at the cliff house, Steffy Forrester and John Finn Finnegan discussed Hope Logan.

Steffy told Finn about opening up to Hope about Liam's disease. She said that while she was unsure of how Liam would react to the news of finding out that Steffy had told her, she felt as though Hope deserved to know, given that she was Beth's mother. Finn said that she was lucky to have someone like Hope and vice versa, especially during such trying times. Both Steffy and Hope would be there for each other and their children if anything untoward were to happen to Liam.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan had a conversation with Carter Walton regarding his love life. She advised him to keep pursuing Hope and said that she knew Hope still loved him as well. Carter seemed to be relieved to find out that Brooke felt his feelings would not be in vain.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

