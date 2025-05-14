What role does Kimberlin Brown play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored

Kimberlin Brown has long captivated fans of The Bold and the Beautiful with her portrayal of Sheila Carter, one of the most iconic villains in soap opera history. First introduced on The Young and the Restless, Sheila made her crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful in the early 1990s.

Sheila is known for her manipulative schemes, shocking comebacks, and dangerous obsessions. She has remained a central figure whose presence always stirs drama and suspense. Kimberlin Brown’s performance has turned Sheila into a character viewers love to hate and can never quite forget.

In an interview with DailyBloid.com on April 8, 2024, Kimberlin opened up about her long run on the show.

"I believe success comes from creating a space where our audience can escape even if for a brief moment in time. The fact that it's been so powerful after 37 years speaks truth to that. There are few shows that are able to tout that record and I’m blessed to have been a part of this journey," she said.

Kimberlin Brown plays Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila Carter is known for her presence on The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Introduced in 1990, Sheila began as a nurse in Genoa City who became obsessed with Dr. Scott Grainger. She drugged and seduced him, resulting in a pregnancy.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila infiltrated the Forrester family by marrying Eric Forrester, manipulating paternity test results, and blackmailing rivals like Lauren and Brooke Logan. Her crimes included poisoning Stephanie Forrester, murdering her psychiatrist, and holding key characters hostage.

Sheila was eventually institutionalized but repeatedly escaped, often reappearing under the guise of reform only to resume her violent behavior. She appeared again on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017 and in 2021. This time, she appeared as the biological mother of Fin Finnegan, disturbing the Forrester family once again.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on September 8, 2021, Brown commented the following on whether it was fun to be back on the show,

"I’m very blessed that the writers have stayed incredibly creative pushing that envelope … I truly believe that I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for my fans … I could not be happier that three months turned into 31 years."

Despite numerous presumed deaths, Sheila remains a central figure of chaos. Driven by obsession, twisted love, and a need for control, she left a lasting legacy as a formidable antagonist.

The life and career of Kimberlin Brown

Kimberlin Brown is an American actress, business owner, and former political candidate. She began her career as a model, working in fashion capitals like Tokyo and Paris, before transitioning into acting in the 1980s. Her early work included appearances on shows like Fantasy Island, T.J. Hooker, and Hawaiian Heat, as well as films such as 18 Again! and Back to School.

Brown also appeared on several daytime dramas, including The Young and the Restless, Santa Barbara, General Hospital, Port Charles, and Another World. In 2010, she played a judge on All My Children and later starred in the web series The Bay and the film Five Hour Friends.

Kimberlin Brown said the following about her upcoming projects in the interview with DailyBloid.com,

"I’m actually working on a couple of projects at the moment. The first is a comedy starring Perrey Reeves (Entourage) and Johnathon Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Wiseguy). The other projects are informational productions, one with famed photographer Lesley Bohm and the other, my fellow costar Sean Kanan."

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More