What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 14, 2025)?

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. In that episode, Hope broke down in front of Liam after learning about his inoperable brain tumor. Although Liam had not planned to tell her, Hope’s emotional reaction confirmed she already knew.

He felt relieved that he no longer had to hide it anymore. Hope promised to stay by his side, even as the reality of losing him started to hit her. Meanwhile, Carter told Brooke he still wasn’t ready to give up on Hope. Brooke encouraged him to be patient, unaware that Hope’s heart had clearly shifted.

Coming up on May 14, Liam will try to keep things peaceful as he prepares for what lies ahead. He will ask Finn to help ensure Steffy and Hope don’t fall into another fight after he’s gone.

Hope will want to spend as much time with Liam as she can, while Carter will still believe he has a chance. Meanwhile, Steffy will clash with Luna again, warning her to stay away from her family. Daphne will step in and try to pull Carter toward her. This will set off more problems, especially as Hope begins to rethink everything.

What to expect from the May 14, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Liam will continue preparing for the reality of his condition. After Hope’s reaction in the last episode, Liam will decide it’s time to start tying up loose ends. He will ask Finn to step in and help keep the peace between Hope and Steffy after he is gone.

Liam will want Finn to protect the women from another feud and help maintain some sense of stability for Beth and Kelly. Finn will listen, and his response will shape how he handles both women in the coming days. This conversation will show that Liam is already thinking past his own role in their lives.

Hope will want to be close to Liam for as long as she can. She will spend time with him and continue to support him through this, despite the pain it brings. While Hope will focus on making memories, she will also begin pulling away from Carter emotionally.

This shift won’t go unnoticed. Carter will feel it, and Brooke will try to explain that Hope just needs time. Carter will not give up yet, but his doubts will grow. Meanwhile, Daphne will use the opportunity to get closer to Carter. After overhearing part of Carter’s conversation with Brooke, she will approach him with sympathy at a moment that feels all too convenient.

She will suggest that Hope is still attached to Liam and that Carter deserves someone who puts him first. Daphne will begin planting the idea in Carter's mind that Hope’s heart may never fully be his. Whether Carter listens or not, Daphne will continue inserting herself into his space.

On the other side of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will find Luna once again near Finn, this time at the cliff house. Steffy will not hold back and will tell Luna clearly to stay away from her husband and family.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Luna will ask to maintain a connection with her father, but Steffy won’t agree. She will warn Luna that if she shows up again, there will be consequences. Finn will witness the confrontation and remain silent for now, but it will weigh on him later.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will notice all the tension surrounding her and begin to rethink everything. With Liam sick, Carter waiting, and Daphne making moves, she will start to question what kind of future she truly wants.

Tomorrow’s episode will build on each of these dynamics. Every character involved will have to face uncomfortable truths as new problems begin to form around Liam’s condition.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

